The Steve Wilkos Show Posts Strong November Sweeps Ratings

Stamford, CT – (December 10th, 2014) - “The Steve Wilkos Show” delivered solid November Sweeps ratings among household and women 25-54 ratings. The show averaged a 1.5 national household rating, a +7% increase vs. November 2013 and a +67% increase vs. the show’s first November Sweeps in 2007.

Among the key daytime women 25-54 demographic, “The Steve Wilkos Show” averaged a 1.0 rating for November 2014, a +11% increase vs. November 2013 and a +67% increase vs. November 2007.

“The Steve Wilkos Show” has delivered steady growth throughout the years. It holds the title as the syndicated talk show with the most progress since the fall of 2007 among household and women 24-54 ratings.

Since his show’s debut in 2007, Wilkos’ popularity has skyrocketed. A former US Marine and Chicago police officer, Wilkos rose to fame as Head of Security for “The Jerry Springer Show,” from 1994 through 2007.

Rachelle Wilkos is the executive producer and Selina Santos is the co-executive producer. “The Steve Wilkos Show” is distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution and produced by Stamford Media Center Productions, the same production team behind several long-running and successful NBCU talk shows including “Maury” and “The Jerry Springer Show.” It is taped in front of a live audience. The show airs weekdays. Check local listings or go to www.stevewilkos.com/ for time and channel.

