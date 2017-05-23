Steve Fisher, Former EVP/CFO for Entercom, Receives MFM's Distinguished CFO Award

Media Finance Focus 2017, Orlando FL, May 23, 2017 – Steve Fisher, who recently stepped down as executive vice president & chief financial officer (CFO) of Entercom Communications, today received the Distinguished CFO Award from MFM, the Media Financial Management Association.

The award, which pays tribute to a CFO who has made outstanding contributions to the media industry, was presented to Fisher at Media Finance Focus 2017, the 57th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the industry’s credit association, which is currently underway in Orlando, FL.

“Entercom has grown dramatically over the past several years and Steve has played a significant role in its success,” said Sam Bush, senior vice president & CFO of Saga Communications and a past chair of MFM’s board of directors.

Fisher had served as Entercom’s executive vice president and CFO from November 1998 until his retirement last month. Prior to joining Entercom, he was Managing Director of a private equity firm located in Philadelphia.

Previously, Fisher held numerous broadcasting operational and financial management positions over a period of 15 years with Westinghouse Broadcasting, now CBS, including VP and general manager of its radio properties and cable TV systems in Los Angeles and as executive vice president of development for the Media Group, based in New York. In addition to his duties at Entercom, he has served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association.