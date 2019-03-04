Emmy Winner Sterling K. Brown To Receive 2019 NAB Television Chairman’s Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – “This Is Us” and “Black Panther” star Sterling K. Brown will receive the NAB Television Chairman’s Award during the NAB: We Are Broadcasters Celebration on Tuesday, April 9 at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The award honors individuals for significant achievements in television.

Brown currently stars in NBC’s “This Is Us.” He received an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the role, becoming the first African American actor to win Best Actor in a TV Series in the Golden Globe’s 75-year history. Brown was also the first African American actor to receive the SAG Award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama, and twice received a SAG award alongside his cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

In 2018, Brown co-starred in Marvel’s record-breaking and Oscar nominated blockbuster “Black Panther.” This year, he will star in four films, including Sony’s "Angry Birds 2," Paramount’s "The Rhythm Section," Disney’s "Frozen 2" and A24’s "Waves." In 2017, he co-starred in the drama “Marshall,” for which he received an NAACP Image Award nomination for his performance.

In 2016, Brown portrayed prosecutor Christopher Darden in FX’s highly-rated award-winning television event series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” He won an Emmy Award and Critics Choice Award for the role and was nominated for a Golden Globe, SAG Award and NAACP Image Award. He previously starred in Lifetime’s acclaimed series “Army Wives.” His other television appearances include hosting “Saturday Night Live,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Insecure,” “Supernatural” and “Criminal Minds,” among others.

“Sterling Brown is a remarkably gifted actor who continues to break barriers with the range of characters he portrays on TV and the big screen,” said NAB Television Board Chairman Jordan Wertlieb. “We are honored to recognize Mr. Brown for his acting craft and his ability to connect with audiences of all types.”

Established to recognize individuals for significant achievement in one or more specific art disciplines in television, the NAB Television Chairman's Award first debuted in 2009 with four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe-winning actor Kelsey Grammar as the recipient. The last recipient was television and film actress Kristin Bell in 2018.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

