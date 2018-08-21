Stephen Arnold Music Updates PBS’ ‘Washington Week’ Identity withNew Sonic Brand and Custom Music Package

DALLAS, TX — Stephen Arnold Music, the World Leader in Sonic Branding™ brought a dynamic new sound to “Washington Week,” one of America’s longest-running public affairs programs produced by PBS and WETA-TV.

The sonic branding expertise of Stephen Arnold Music was central to developing a distinctive, easily recognizable and accessible identity for “Washington Week,” the 50-plus year old show, currently moderated by Robert Costa, that has long been lauded for its non-partisan approach to political journalism.



The Stephen Arnold Music creative team collaborated closely with WETA/PBS on their clear vision for the sound’s direction, which accompanies an updated set and graphics package. Combing orchestral Americana with a driving jazz feel, utilizing an agile arrangement of keys, strings, horns, timpani and effected drums, the result is music that expresses the program’s journalistic integrity and mission with a modern, energetic, clean and forward-looking sensibility.

“It was a privilege working with WETA/PBS to carry out their vision of updating the sonic brand of such an iconic and venerable program, and musically relaying the show’s unique ability to cover serious topics in an intelligent and lively fashion," says Chad Cook, Vice President, Creative for Stephen Arnold Music.

Often referred to as the most-heard, least-known composers in America, Stephen Arnold Music’s creativity is experienced every day in more than 100 million homes throughout the U.S. Based in Dallas with offices in San Diego and New York, with additional recording studios in Santa Fe, “The World Leader In Sonic Branding™ has more than 20 years of success delivering impactful, brand-defining music that makes a difference for today’s top broadcast networks, cable channels, television stations, film production studios and advertising agencies. With multiple Emmys, Addys and Promax Golds to their credit, Stephen Arnold Music’s specialized approach and commitment to the power of sonic branding, state-of-the-art production and unparalleled customer service is at the core of its promise. Stephen Arnold Music continues to set the creative bar in a highly competitive content landscape.

