STEPHANIE WOLF NAMED DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT AT STEVE ROTFELD PRODUCTIONS

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Versatile TV sales and production executive, Stephanie Wolf, has been appointed Director of Development for television production company Steve Rotfeld Productions (SRP), president Steve Rotfeld announced today.

Wolf, who spent six years at the National Geographic Channel working in both global acquisitions and international programming/development, will focus on developing content that fits SRP’s 25-year history of producing hit shows for both primetime and daytime television. Her responsibilities will also include strengthening relationships with domestic and international networks, distributors and production partners.

“Steph has hit the ground running. She has already made an impact in both opening doors with new cable networks and proving her understanding of the international distribution business. We are thrilled to have her here,” Rotfeld said in making the announcement. “SRP has recently concluded distribution deals with Electus, Sky Vision and Tricon and Stephanie has been instrumental in moving them forward.”

Wolf will also focus on ancillary markets for SRP’s extensive catalog of proprietary content, including programs from its new two-hour “Xploration Station” block now airing on FOX-owned stations and in broadcast syndication covering 80 percent of the country. “Xploration Station” is a weekly, family-focused, science-themed series of four programs – “Xploration Awesome Planet,” “Xploration Outer Space,” “Xploration Earth 2050” and “Xploration Animal Science.”

A native of Doylestown, PA, now residing in Philadelphia, Wolf joins SRP with a varied television background including production posts at Paper Route Productions of Pearl River, NY, where she served as a story producer on the hit “Buying” franchise; and at Lumiere Media Inc. of Doylestown, PA, where she managed production and distribution on “Raw War” (AHC) and “D-Day Sacrifice” (Nat Geo and TF1) as the Director of Programming.

Steve Rotfeld Productions (SRP) has been producing and distributing shows for cable networks and TV stations for 25 years. Steve Rotfeld, president, has produced shows including “The Haney Project” on Golf Channel, “Wild Weddings” for TLC, “Wild About Animals,” “Awesome Adventures,” The Lighter Side of Sports” for ESPN, and “Greatest Sports Legends,” for which he won an Emmy Award for writing. “Awesome Adventures” and another SRP show, “Animal Science,” were nominated last year for Daytime Emmys by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

#####

CONTACT: Steve Griffith, Vizion Group Public Relations, sgriffith@viziongroup.net, 484/433-7757

Kathi Graham, Vizion Group Public Relations, kgraham@viziongroup.net, 484/888-9981