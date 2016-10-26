Stay up to date with the latest technology in sportscasting, news and live production

The Sportscasting News & Live Production Expo is bringing live broadcasting and production experts under one roof this week. They will be on hand to answer all your questions about how to create the best end-to-end sportscasting, news and live production processes, including capture, editing, broadcasting, storage, etc., specific to your needs.

Coinciding with the expo, the two day conference will display the latest innovations and educate delegates on trending industry topics, such as boosting your sport with online video, media marketing and performance analysis, remote venue coverage for news and sports and visualising endurance sports.

According to show organiser, Expertise Events’ Managing Director, Gary Fitz-Roy, many organisations which offer sportscasting, news and live production solutions are using Sportscasting as a platform to launch new products and showcase their latest technology.

“Given the air time committed to sports and news broadcasting across free to air, subscription and online networks; these segments play a pivotal role in the future of broadcasting.

“From recording the under 12’s rugby semi-final on Saturday to covering international live events, Sportscasting is the place to go to speak to the experts who can offer you the best and most specialised advice on the latest products and services,” Mr Fitz-Roy says.

Sportscasting is where broadcasters, technology providers and news and sporting bodies come together to share ideas and conduct business.

“We’re thrilled so many exhibitors are choosing Sportscasting to introduce new products and services into the market. All of whom are eager to see the instant reaction and feedback of their latest live broadcasting and audio solutions,” Mr Fitz-Roy says.

Live demonstrations

New product launches are not the only attraction at this year’s Sportscasting, with many exhibitors preparing to set up live demonstrations on the show floor. Electronics leader, Sony will be showcasing Hawk-Eye SMART Production in a custom built OBVAN using a tennis table set up. The Hawk-Eye SMART production is a revolution in live sport production. It utilises automated cameras, cutting-edge IT-based production technologies and advanced vision processing to bring live sport to life. This technology is useful for sports including tennis, basketball, table tennis, etc.

New product launches

As mentioned, there will be a large number of new product launches at Sportscasting this October from both the large technology enterprises to the small businesses which offer niche solutions.

Panasonic is launching two studio cameras; AK-HC5000 and the AK-UC3000 which is being used in NEP Switzerland’s first 4K European broadcasting vehicle. Panasonic are world leaders in live broadcasting, now being the Olympic Games’ video recording device supplier for the twelfth consecutive time.

Sonifex is launching new talkback intercom products. Visitors can expect to see a full demonstration of how these talkback intercom systems work, which use both 4-wire and AoIP for communication. The new range of Sonifex AVN (Audio/Video/Network) talkback/listening/paging intercoms aid communication between areas in sports facilities, stadia, theatres, stages, offices and different areas in a facility or building complex.

Redwood’s Technology Solutions is launching MatrixStore HA Enterprise Packs and Quattro, a ‘cluster in a box’ for outside broadcast vehicles or smaller post-production facilities. MatrixStore Vision is an easy to use asset management featuring fast asset search, examine, add metadata, share and restore content. MatrixStore is ideal for sports events that move at speed through different terrains, as it enables an extra layer of reliability and picture quality. Redwood’s Technology Solutions is also showcasing the Smart-telecaster Zao and Zao-S; the world’s first mobile H.265/HEVC encoders for streaming pristine real-time sports and news over multiple bonded 3G/4G networks. The miniature ZAO-S can clip on a journalist’s belt or be hidden on a racing bike or car.

Quantum is showcasing the Xcellis Workflow Director with StorNext 5, which provides a complete end-to-end converged media workflow storage solution for sports, broadcast and news content creators. Xcellis scales easily to meet the challenges of 4k today, and provides a foundation to meet the next wave of change tomorrow.

Eureka Pacific will be launching GB Labs FastNAS, a groundbreaking shared storage range which seamlessly combines the benefits of hard disk drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) in one box. Eureka Pacific distributes high performance shared storage systems, and associated network peripherals, for the broadcast, film and post production markets.

Multi-Modem resilient up-linking experts, Pacific Live Media, is launching two new products. The Pixel lot Lemur is a fully automated sportscasting solution which enables the sports market to easily produce high-quality game and player videos at significantly reduced prices. The LiveU Solo is the best-in-class ‘plug and play’ live streaming bonding solution which brings LiveU’s broadcasting expertise to the online media market, will also be seen for the first time at Sportscasting. Pacific Live Media specialise in video production and contribution/distribution technologies. Its products enable customers to make and deliver quality production at affordable pricing.

Sportscast Australia is launching ZoneCam, a seven metre fully transportable camera, ideal for covering sporting events from an aerial view. Sportscast Australia enables its customers to create fully scalable productions with a national reach, with full graphics, multiple cameras and slow motion replays, no matter their budget.

Broadcast equipment supplier, Wireless Components, is launching a range of RODElink products which have the ability to constantly monitor and hop between frequencies to maintain the strongest possible signal level at a range of up to 100 metres.

Innovative media migration experts, DAMsmart is unveiling high quality hardware based-up conversion from SD to HD products that are suitable for large scale mass video digitisation. DAMsmart’s video, film and audio digitisation experience, technologies, knowledge and capacity is unparalleled in Australia.

Datavideo Australia is bringing its award-winning KMU -100 4K Video Processor and the new PTC-150T HD-BaseT Pan Tilt Zoom Camera; the FIRST Live production camera in the world that can use the one CAT6 cable for video, control, power and tally. Datavideo Australia focuses on end-to-end solutions to support customer needs. The product lines are well engineered to compliment perfect synergy over live sporting events.

To find out more about Sportscasting and to register your attendance, head to http://sportscasting.com.au



