STARZ RENEWS HIT SERIES “OUTLANDER” WITH “BOOK THREE” AND “BOOK FOUR” COMMITMENT

Beverly Hills, Calif., June 1, 2016– Starz Chief Executive Officer Chris Albrecht announced today the network has ordered “Book Three” and “Book Four” for the Golden Globe®-nominated STARZ Original series “Outlander,” the critically-acclaimed original series executive produced by Ronald D. Moore and adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s international bestselling books. Once again partnering with Sony Pictures Television, this is the first multi-book pickup for “Outlander,” assuring the series will run for several more years. The highly-anticipated second installment of the series premiered on STARZ in April 2016.

“Book Three” will be based on the third of the eight books in the Outlander series, entitled Voyager, followed by “Book Four” based on the fourth book in the series, Drums of Autumn.

CEO of Starz Chris Albrecht said, “’Outlander’ is like nothing seen before on television. From its depiction of a truly powerful female lead character, to the devastating decimation of the Highlander way of life, to what is a rarely seen genuine and timeless love story, it is a show that not only transports the viewer, but inspires the passion and admiration of its fans. On this 25th anniversary of the publication of the first book in the U.S., we are thrilled and honored to be able to continue the story that began with author Diana Gabaldon, and is brought to life by the incredibly talented Ronald D. Moore. There are no better storytellers for ‘Outlander’ than this team, both in front and behind the camera.”

“The world of Jamie and Claire is expansive and emotionally complex. The audience has rewarded Outlander with their praise and loyalty, and we know we will deliver the best seasons yet in the years ahead,” said Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg , Presidents, U.S. Programming and Production, Sony Pictures Television. “Starz has been an incredible partner and has truly helped shape this into one of the most iconic premiere series on the air today.”

“Outlander” received three 2016 Golden Globe® nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actor. Fans recently named “Outlander” the “Most Bingeworthy Show of 2016” at the Critics’ Choice Awards®, as well as Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show and Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress for Caitriona Balfe at the 2016 People’s Choice Awards®. The series also received a Costume Designers Guild Awards® (CDGA) nomination this year.

The first 16-episode run of “Outlander,” filmed on location in Scotland, debuted in August 2014 with the season averaging 5 million multiplatform viewers per episode and regularly ranking in the top 10 weekly cable programs among women throughout the season. “Outlander” ranks in the Top 5 Daily Nielsen Twitter TV Ratings every week.

The “Outlander” second season premiere episode more than doubled viewing as compared to the “Outlander” first season premiere episode, setting a new STARZ record for an original series/season premiere (on a Live +SD, Live +3, and Live +7 basis). Through seven episodes in season 2, the series has also been a top two rated show across all of cable among women 18+ (Nielsen Live +3 F18+ ratings). (SOURCE: Starz internal data, Nielsen Npower, and Nielsen Twitter Ratings).

About “Outlander”

The "Outlander" series spans the genres of romance, science fiction, history, and adventure in one epic tale. It follows the story of Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a married combat nurse from 1945, who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743. Upon her arrival, she is thrown into an unknown world where her freedom and her life, are threatened. But when she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate relationship is ignited. Now, Claire's heart is torn between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

The second installment of “Outlander” begins as Claire and Jamie arrive in France, hell-bent on infiltrating the Jacobite rebellion led by Prince Charles Stuart, and stopping the battle of Culloden. With the help of his cousin Jared, a local wine merchant, Jamie and Claire are thrown into the lavish world of French society, where intrigue and parties are abundant, but political gain proves far less fruitful. Altering the course of history presents challenges that begin to weigh on the very fabric of their relationship. However, armed with the knowledge of what lies ahead, Claire and Jamie must race to prevent a doomed Highland uprising, and the extinction of Scottish life as they know it.

Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation”) developed the series adaptation for “Outlander.”

Diana Gabaldon’s eight-book series has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide and all eight books in the series have graced the New York Times best-sellers list. The “Outlander” series spans the genres of romance, science fiction, history, and adventure in one grandiose tale.

“Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining and Supply Company, and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Starz retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV rights to the original series.

For more information, visit the official Outlander Facebook Page and follow @Outlander_Starz on Twitter and Instagram. Join the conversation with #Outlander and #STARZ. For additional high-resolution images and other press materials please visit the Starz Media Room at http://starz.mediaroom.com.

About Starz

Starz (NASDAQ: STRZA, STRZB) is a leading integrated global media and entertainment company with operating units that provide premium subscription video programming on domestic U.S. pay television networks (Starz Networks) and global content distribution (Starz Distribution), www.starz.com. The Starz Networks operating unit is home to the flagship STARZ® brand with 24.0 million subscribers in the United States as of March 31, 2016, with the STARZ ENCORESM network at 32.4 million subscribers. Through STARZ, the company provides high quality, entertaining premium subscription video programming with 17 premium pay TV channels and associated on-demand and online services. STARZ is sold through U.S. multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies, and other online and digital platforms. Starz offers subscribers more than 5,000 distinct premium television episodes and feature films every year and up to 1,500 every month, including STARZ Original series, first-run movies and other popular movie and television programming. The Starz Distribution operating unit is home to the Anchor Bay Entertainment, Starz Digital, and Starz Worldwide Distribution divisions. In addition to STARZ Original series, Starz Distribution develops, produces and acquires movies, television and other entertainment content for worldwide home video, digital, and television licensing and sales.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (http://www.sonypicturestelevision.com), a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, is one of the television industry’s leading content providers. It produces and distributes programming in every genre, around the world and for a multitude of platforms. In addition to one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, Sony Pictures Television (SPT) boasts a current program slate that includes top-rated daytime dramas and game shows, landmark off-network series, original animated series and critically acclaimed primetime dramas, comedies and telefilms. In addition to its US production business, SPT has 18 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 10 countries and also maintains offices in 31 countries. SPT’s worldwide television networks portfolio includes 126 channel feeds available in 168 countries, reaching more than 980 million cumulative households worldwide. SPT also creates original content for and manages SPE’s premium video website, Crackle. Additionally, SPT owns US production company Embassy Row and is a part owner of cable channel Game Show Network (GSN), 3D channel 3net, and national U.S media sales company ITN Networks, Inc. SPT advertiser sales is one of the premier national advertising sales companies and handles the commercial inventory in SPT’s syndicated series as well as the Rural Media Group and DrOz.com.

# # #