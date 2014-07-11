Starz Receives a Network Record of 11 Emmy® Award Nominations

Beverly Hills, Calif., July 10, 2014 – STARZ miniseries and original series were nominated for a network record of 11 Emmy® nominations this morning at the 66th Primetime Emmy® nomination announcement at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in North Hollywood, California. The network garnered one nomination in the Outstanding Miniseries category for its original miniseries, “The White Queen” and Chiwetel Ejiofor received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for “Dancing on the Edge.”

"We thank the Television Academy for honoring five of our programs with a total of 11 nominations, which represents a new record for our network," said Starz CEO, Chris Albrecht. "We proudly congratulate our nominees on being recognized for their exceptional achievements."

Complete nominations include:

“The White Queen”

Outstanding Mini Series

Outstanding Costumes for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Movie

Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Dancing on the Edge”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie (Chiwetel Ejiofor)

“Black Sails”

Outstanding Special and Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Sound Editing

Outstanding Main Title Design

“Da Vinci’s Demons”

Outstanding Special and Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

“Magic City”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

About Starz

Starz (NASDAQ: STRZA, STRZB) is a leading integrated global media and entertainment company with operating units that provide premium subscription video programming on domestic U.S. pay television channels (Starz Networks), global content distribution (Starz Distribution) and animated television and movie production (Starz Animation), www.starz.com.

Starz Networks is a leading provider of premium subscription video programming through the flagship STARZ® and ENCORE® pay TV networks which showcase premium original programming and movies to U.S. multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, and telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2014, STARZ and ENCORE serve a combined 56.3 million subscribers, including 21.9 million at STARZ, and 34.4 million at ENCORE, making them the largest pair of premium flagship channels in the U.S. STARZ® and ENCORE®, along with Starz Networks’ third network MOVIEPLEX®, air over 1,000 movies monthly across 17 linear networks, complemented by On Demand and authenticated online offerings through STARZ PLAY, ENCORE PLAY, and MOVIEPLEX PLAY. Starz Distribution develops, produces and acquires entertainment content, distributing it to consumers globally on DVD, digital formats and traditional television. Starz Distribution’s home video, digital media and worldwide distribution business units distribute original programming content produced by Starz, as well as entertainment content for itself and third parties. Starz Animation produces animated TV and movie content for studios, networks, distributors and audiences worldwide.