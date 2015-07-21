Stars dance with BlackTrax thanks to Prolight®

WATCH THE VIDEO

First ever deployment of real-time motion tracking for lighting and media projection in Poland

TORONTO, CANADA: The very first deployment of BlackTrax real-time motion tracking solution in Poland was achieved with Dancing with the Stars by specialist events supplier Prolight® Sp. z o. o. The prime time celebrity ballroom dance contest was broadcast live on Polsat TV.

“Lighting is the very first thing that viewers see,” said Radoslaw Zacheja, Chief Technology Officer at Prolight. “It’s a challenge for broadcasters to change contestants, lighting, audio, judging and cameras and we’ve solved this by using BlackTrax to automate this process on stage and screen.”

Working with Lighting Designer, Artur Szyman, Prolight attached discreet BTBeacons to performers and using BlackTrax’s user friendly interface and integrated them with a media server and lighting console. For light tracking they used ClayPaky Supersharpy, Sharpy and Robe Lighting LEDWash fixtures.

“All production staff were really impressed with the set up time and accurate tracking provided by BlackTrax,” adds Zacheja.

BlackTrax precisely tracks movements, giving contestants freedom to perfect their on-screen performances. At the same time, production staff benefit from precise tracking and increased operator efficiency due to the automated tracking process.

Igor Silva, Marketing Director says: “BlackTrax is a rock-solid platform and we’re delighted to see Prolight use it to its full capacity to create spectacular performances that amaze and inspire millions of viewers.”

