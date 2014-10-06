‘Star Wars Rebels’ Occupies Global Kids’ Viewing Universe, Delivers 6.5-Million Viewers in Its Premieres on Disney Channel and Disney XD Around the World

The epic intergalactic adventure "Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion" – a television movie – delivered 6.5-million viewers in its premieres on Disney Channel and Disney XD around the world. In its U.S. premiere on Friday, October 3 (9:00 p.m.) on Disney Channel, it delivered 2.7-million Total Viewers and 1.3-million Kids age 2-11, 918,000 Kids age 6-11, 762,000 Boys age 2-11 and 527,000 Boys age 6-11. Among the target demographic, Boys 6-11, it performed 52% higher than Disney Channel's year-to-date ratings average in the timeslot. The boy-skewing channel Disney XD will present "Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion" tonight, Monday, October 6 (8:00 p.m., ET/PT). The channel will be the home base for the weekly series "Star Wars Rebels" beginning Monday, October 13 (9:00 p.m., ET/PT).

"Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion" also began premiering in 163 countries on Disney Channels and Disney XD channels on Friday. Over the weekend across 16 of those markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Canada, "Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion" was viewed by an additional 3.8-million Individuals, of which 1.8 million were Kids and 1.1 million were Boys.

In the U.S., it also had a multi-platform rollout including on WATCH Disney XD, available on tablets, phones, computer and set top boxes, where it delivered more than 75,000 video views since Friday, September 26. It also was made available via Disney Channel Subscription Video On Demand, Comcast's Xfinity and on Apple iTunes where it currently ranks as the #1 TV property.

On Friday, "Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion" ranked #1 in Nielsen's Social Daily Top 5 for series and specials.

The television movie received acclaim from critics and fans alike since its first advance screening at San Diego Comic-Con in July for its story (set between the events of Star Wars Episodes III and IV) and its look – akin to the classic "Star Wars" trilogy. The series designs are influenced by the work of original Star Wars concept artist Ralph McQuarrie.

The "Star Wars Rebels" story unfolds during a dark time when the evil Galactic Empire is tightening its grip of power on the galaxy. Imperial forces have occupied a remote planet and are ruining the lives of its people. The motley but clever crew of the starship Ghost – cowboy Jedi Kanan, ace pilot Hera, street-smart teenager Ezra, the "muscle" Zeb, warrior firebrand Sabine, and grumpy old astromech droid Chopper – will face threatening new villains, embark on thrilling adventures and become heroes with the power to ignite a rebellion.

The voice cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Taylor Gray as Ezra, David Oyelowo as Agent Kallus and Jason Isaacs as the Inquisitor.

"Star Wars Rebels" is created by Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars"), Simon Kinberg ("X-Men: Days of Future Past," "Sherlock Holmes"), and Carrie Beck. The Lucasfilm Animation production is also executive-produced by Filoni and Kinberg as well as Greg Weisman ("Gargoyles").