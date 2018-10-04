STAGE, the First Streaming Network Devoted to the Entire World of Theatre, Celebrates its Opening Night

NEW YORK- STAGE, the first streaming network for premium content devoted to the entire world of theatre, is celebrating “Opening Night,” officially launching its premium subscription-based based offering premium content. The network can be viewed online (www.watchstage.com), or by downloading the app to view on AppleTV, iOS, Android and ROKU.

“We are ecstatic to be celebrating our opening night, adding more titles to our catalog for subscription-based users,” said Rich Affannato, chairman, CEO and co-founder of STAGE. “This premium content includes the pilot episodes of three STAGE original programs – ‘Studio Sessions,’ ‘Thursday in the Park’ and ‘We Can Cook Too,’ as well as part two of ‘Crossovers’ with Leslie Uggams, as well as an array of feature films, documentaries, episodic shorts, live theatre and more! We will continue to offer our preview platform for non-subscription users, which will host trailers, sneak-peaks, behind-the-scenes and limited full-length titles. Between both platforms, we will be spreading the love of theatre to those who are already fans, a bit curious, or lean more to being theatre-shy.”

A selection of titles that have been released to subscription-based users include:

· The pilot episode of “Studio Sessions,” STAGE’s original series celebrating the best of musical theatre composition. Shot in front of a live audience, this episode celebrates the work of Kander and Ebb (“Cabaret,” “Chicago”) through acoustic performances by celebrated Broadway stars.

· The pilot episode of STAGE’s original reality series “Thursday in the Park,” following the 60-year-old tradition of the Broadway Show League.

· The pilot episode of “We Can Cook Too!,” a half-hour original STAGE series featuring a musical theatre artist cooking a dish connected to his/her past and performing a musical number with host Jeff Blumenkrantz.

· Part two of the pilot episode of STAGE original “Crossovers,” a half-hour talk show, taped in front of a live studio audience, featuring a one-on-one interview with a performer who has crossed over from theatre to another media (or vice versa). In this episode, host Taye Diggs sits down with actress Leslie Uggams, and discusses her stage, television and film career.

· Documentaries including “Conduct! Every Move Counts,” “Only When I Dance,” “Married & Counting,”

· Feature films including “False Confessions,” “OJ: The Musical,” “Antigone” and “Sherlock Holmes.”

· Live theatre performances of “The Primary Instinct,” Bilshoi Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker,” “Mabou Mines’ Dollhouse” and the Russian Ballet’s performance of “Spartacus.”

· Web series’ including “Waaay Off Broadway” and “Outside the Box,” “Submissions Only: Special Edition.”

· Trailers and sneak-peek previews of scripted series, documentary, feature film and live theater content that will be available in the upcoming weeks.

Subscriptions are available for $4.99/month, or $49.99/year paid in full. The platform is currently only available to US users, with an international platform expected in 2019.

For press and marketing assets: http://www.thestagenetwork.com/marketing.

STAGE (www.watchstage.com) is the first streaming network for premium content devoted to the entire world of theatre. Launched in October 2018, the network features original scripted, variety and reality series, live theatre, documentaries, talk shows, concerts and Broadway shows, films, international theatre and more. Offering free and subscription-based premium content, STAGE is dedicated to providing accessibility to this world for both theatre lovers and those just getting to know the magic of the stage. For more information, visit www.watchstage.com. STAGE can also be found on Facebook (@watchstage), Twitter (@watchstage) and Instagram (@watchstage).