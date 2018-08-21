STAGE, THE FIRST STREAMING NETWORK DEVOTED TO THE ENTIRE WORLD OF THEATRE, BEGINS PREVIEWS

NEW YORK- STAGE, the first streaming network for premium content devoted to the entire world of theatre, has begun previews of its original content, as well as live theatre, documentaries, films and more. This sneak-peak will lead up to the network’s opening night in October, when subscription-based users will have access to additional hours of premium programming as well as limited content on the preview platform.

“In the theatre world, years of work takes place before a show enters ‘previews,’ a short-period of time before its official opening night, when fans and critics are given a sneak-peak and final details are ironed out,” said Rich Affannato, chairman, CEO and co-founder of STAGE. “Our entire team could not be more excited to share our big show – STAGE! - with theatre fans and those who are theatre-curious. We’re offering a comprehensive list of viewing options to provide a taste of what’s to come in October when we release more of our robust catalog of programming to our subscription-based users.”

A selection of titles that will be available on August 20 includes:

· The pilot episode of STAGE original “Crossovers,” a half-hour talk show, taped in front of a live studio audience, featuring a one-on-one interview with a performer who has crossed over from theatre to another media (or vice versa). In this episode, host Taye Diggs sits down with actress Leslie Uggams, and discusses her stage, television and film career in the first part of this two-episode interview.

· The first episode of “The Divorce,” an Australian comedy opera miniseries never-before-available in the United States, and “Waaay Off Broadway,” a scripted comedy proving whether an original play can be put on in just 48 hours.

· Documentaries including “Broadway Idiot,” following Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong from a punk rock concert at Madison Square Garden to the opening of his Broadway musical, and “Theater of War,” shadowing actress Meryl Streep as she prepares to play Mother Courage in “Mother Courage and Her Children” in 2006 at The Public Theater/NY Shakespeare Festival in Central Park.

· Live theatre performances of “Hamlet” from its sell-out run at Manchester’s Royal Exchange Theatre, and “Swan Lake.”

· Feature films including “If I Were You,” starring Marcia Gay Harden, and “Revival!, The Experience,” starring ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan, Grammy winner Michelle Williams, and gospel star Bishop William Murphy III. “False Confessions” and “Measure for Measure,” films produced after a successful on-stage run, will also be available in full-length form.

· Four webisodes of “On the Patio” shot exclusively for STAGE, featuring Mickey Mouse Club alum Lindsey Alley and her mom Marcia, chatting about anything and everything about theatre on the patio.

· Extended previews of upcoming STAGE original series’ “Thursday in the Park” and “Studio Sessions.”

· Trailers and sneak-peek previews of scripted series, documentary, feature film and live theater content that will be available in October.

To preview STAGE, visit www.watchstage.com or download the app to view on AppleTV, iOS and Android (ROKU launching soon).

Beginning this October, subscriptions will be offered to users for $4.99/month, or $49.99/year paid in full. The platform is currently only available to US users, with an international platform expected in 2019.

For press and marketing assets: http://www.thestagenetwork.com/marketing.

STAGE (www.watchstage.com) is the first streaming network for premium content devoted to the entire world of theatre. Launching in 2018, the network will feature original scripted, variety and reality series, live theatre, documentaries, talk shows, concerts and Broadway shows, films, international theatre and more. Offering free and subscription-based premium content, STAGE is dedicated to providing accessibility to this world for both theatre lovers and those just getting to know the magic of the stage. For more information, visit www.watchstage.com. STAGE can also be found on Facebook (@watchstage), Twitter (@watchstage) and Instagram (@watchstage).

# # #

Press Contact:

Shelley Kapitulik

Splash PR, LLC for STAGE

shelley@splashpr.us

203.898.1501