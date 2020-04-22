Solid State Logic wins Queens Award for Enterprise 2020

OXFORD ENGLAND, APRIL 2020 - Solid State Logic (SSL) receives the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its excellence in Innovation, for audio technology for broadcast. The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, recognizing and celebrating business excellence across the UK.

Since its launch in 2015, the System T broadcast platform has quickly gained a reputation for delivering in mission critical performance applications, with a unique broadcast feature set, modular system approach, and pristine high-quality audio delivery.

With AoIP-based routing at its core, plus full immersive and next generation audio features, System T has been designed for the challenges of modern broadcast production, whether in the studio for news and entertainment programming, or for OB covering live events and sports.

Nigel Beaumont, Managing Director, comments, “At Solid State Logic we are incredibly proud to receive this award as we celebrate our 50th anniversary. We dedicate it to all our amazing staff, partners and clients, past and present. Being part of Audiotonix since 2017 means we have new levels of expertise and ongoing investment to help us continue to innovate, and this award for System T is testament to that.”

About Solid State Logic

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast, live and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.