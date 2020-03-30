SSL Presents Audio Technology Seminar to CRAS Students at Gilbert, Ariz. Campus

Gilbert, Ariz., March 30, 2020 – Solid State Logic and the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences’ (CRAS; www.cras.edu), the premier institution for audio engineering education, have a long professional working history together.

Recently, this partnership took another step forward in educating the next crop of audio engineers when Solid State Logic’s George Horton, Vice President, Western Region, visited CRAS’s Gilbert, Ariz. campus to present the latest in audio technology to CRAS’ AES student chapter.

“We work in a time of rapidly changing technology within the live and broadcast sectors of audio, and we at SSL are happy to share our experience from the front lines,” explained Horton, who utilized and discussed the SSL Live L100, a patented multicore processor, 96 kHz, up to 472 I/O, live sound console during his presentation. “At SSL, we have had a long relationship with CRAS and know how professional and relevant their teaching and courses are. It is our pleasure to have an opportunity to be associated with such a well regarded program that produces sought after talent.”

Horton began his presentation with an oral tour of SSL’s history and legacy dating back to 1969, including the significance of their product line over the years. He then went on to educate and stress the importance of networking and the future of audio.

“We were all very pleased when George reached out about wanting to stop by CRAS to demo the SSL Live L100 console,” said David Kohr, CRAS AES Faculty Advisor. “This gave our students a chance to learn about the specifications of the console and to get ‘hands-on’ with the L100. George took the time to answer all of the student's questions. It's events like this that make a CRAS education so much more unique and we look forward to future events with SSL.”

Horton added that it was a very well attended meeting with an engaged and serious group of students. “These students obviously understand how best to make the best of opportunities afforded them by CRAS, and it was great to have challenging and sensible questions,” he said. “I personally always enjoy the opportunity to present to students as it allows you to assess your own knowledge and pre-conceptions as you get questions from different perspectives.”

Horton concluded that nothing beats education. “It is an invaluable opportunity as it can provide necessary building blocks to a fulfilling and successful future. The world of audio is not immune to the rapid pace of technology updates and so getting students a head start on this path is essential. A great program not only equips students with pure facts and practical knowledge but also shapes how to think, and this will be useful for students whatever future career path they end up taking.”

Solid State Logic has offices in Los Angeles and New York and other major markets worldwide. The company’s focus is professional audio production and has a storied history of over 50 years that covers music production, broadcast, and live sound. SSL is known for outstanding ergonomics, amazing sound, and the best support in the business.

The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences is composed of two nearby campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz. A CRAS education includes broadcast audio, live sound, film and TV audio, music, and video game audio, all taught by award-winning instructors who have all excelled in their individual fields, including sound reinforcement, audio recording and production, digital recording, troubleshooting/maintenance, and music business.

CRAS structured programs and highly qualified teaching staff provide a professional and supportive atmosphere, which is complemented by its small class sizes allowing for individual instruction and assistance for students in engineering audio recordings. CRAS has been providing quality vocational training in audio recording for more than three decades. The curriculum and equipment are constantly being updated to keep pace with the rapid advancements in the music and sound recording industries. CRAS’ course offerings and subject matter have always centered around the skills and knowledge necessary for students’ success in the audio recording industries.

The 11-month program is designed to allow every student access to learn and train in all of the Conservatory’s studios which are comprised with state-of-the-art audio recording and mixing gear, the same equipment used in today’s finest studios and remote broadcast facilities, including Pro Tools 12, API Legacy consoles, SSL AWS consoles, Studer Vista consoles, and much more. All students must complete a 280-hour industry internship to graduate from the Master Recording Program II that may ultimately lead to industry employment.

