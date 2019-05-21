SSIMWAVE CSO to Bring the Science of Seeing to ANGACOM

Waterloo, ON, Canada, May 21, 2019 – Dr. Zhou Wang, the Emmy Award-winning video quality systems inventor, will discuss the science behind true end-to-end Quality of Experience systems and the implications for consumer satisfaction and MSO bottom lines in an era of direct-to-consumer TV when he speaks next month at ANGACOM in Cologne, Germany.

Dr. Wang – co-founder and Chief Science Officer of SSIMWAVE and inventor of the next-gen Structural Similarity index method (SSIMPLUS) for measuring QoE – will participate with ARRIS CTO Charles Cheevers, Synamedia Director of Product Management Elke Hungenaert and other thought leaders on the “Video Delivery from the Cloud to the Consumer: What happens on the last Mile” panel. Scheduled for Thursday, June 6 (10:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m.) at the Koelnmesse, the panel will address a variety of topics related to OTT distribution, including strategies for video processing and personalization.

“The compression, encoding, packaging and other steps needed to deliver video streams across diverse direct-to-consumer networks can severely impact the quality experienced by the end viewer,” said Dr. Wang. “To meet viewers’ QoE expectations in a cost-effective manner, operators and content owners need a unified system that can accurately predict human perceptual QoE and can proactively identify trouble spots in the delivery chain.”

While accurate monitoring is critical to maximizing performance of large-scale video distribution networks, operators still count on traditional methods that operate independently at different points along the video delivery chain, reporting partial, inconsistent and fragmented data. SSIMWAVE’s unified end-to-end quality monitoring performs instantaneous, correlated measurement across all points to capture even the smallest video impairments, expediting the ability of network operations centers to diagnose and solve problems. Earlier this month, Dr. Wang and Akamai’s Thomas Stark discussed at Streaming Media East the importance of perceptual quality and the value of SSIMPLUS in measuring video fidelity as seen by the viewer – topics captured in a recent Akamai white paper entitled “What Does Good Look Like?”

SSIMWAVE provides measurement solutions for some of the largest cable system operators in the United States and Canada, and is monitoring video QoE for tens of millions of subscribers across North America. At ANGACOM, SSIMWAVE will complement Dr. Wang’s panel talk with presentations in Meeting Room 10 on the second floor of Hall 7 to show the technology, market and business impact of its solutions. The presentations will highlight the ability of the SSIMPLUS algorithm to catch hard failures such as video freezes, macroblocking and audio silence and their effect on viewers QoE. Meetings can be scheduled for June 4-6 here.