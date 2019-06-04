SSIMWAVE Brings Human Visual System to Content Evaluation, Encoding

Waterloo, ON, Canada,June 4, 2019 – SSIMWAVE®, an innovator in the science of perceptual video quality measurement, today announced the availability of SSIMPLUS® VOD MONITOR Inspector, the first tool that enables the media industry to optimize video processing and delivery using the human visual system.

The new cloud-based tool uniquely combines frame-by-frame and pixel-by-pixel analysis of video content with SSIMPLUS. SSIMPLUS is the only algorithm that can predict and score perceptual video Quality of Experience by accurately mimicking actual human vision. SSIMPLUS VOD MONITOR Inspector is designed to help video architects and engineering professionals create the most effective encoding and processing workflows for on-demand content, and to inform technology purchasing and configuration decisions.

Armed with the only algorithm to achieve greater than 90% machine-to-human (mean opinion scores) correlation accuracy, VOD MONITOR Inspector is light-weight and fast. VOD MONITOR inspector can evaluate HD video in real time, SD video at 4X speeds and 4K at unprecedented rates, enabling use cases that include encoder evaluation, building profile ladders and configuring transcoders.

“VOD MONITOR Inspector is the first in a suite of products that are expanding on SSIMWAVE’s Emmy Award-winning technology foundation and delivering measurable cost and quality benefits to the industry,” said Dr. Abdul Rehman, CEO of SSIMWAVE. “By replicating the human visual system, we’re giving video professionals the tools they need to rethink the essentials of video delivery and to ensure best-possible experiences that will satisfy and retain subscribers.”

SSIMWAVE provides measurement solutions for some of the largest cable system operators in the United States and Canada and is monitoring video QoE for tens of millions of subscribers across North America. VOD MONITOR Inspector will be a focus of SSIMWAVE’s multifaceted presence at ANGACOM today through June 6; SSIMWAVE’s ANGACOM activity will include presentations of the technology, market and business impact of the company’s solutions in Meeting Room 10 on the second floor of Hall 7, as well as the participation by SSIMWAVE co-founder and Chief Science Office Dr. Zhou Wang, inventor of the Structural Similarity index method (SSIM) and its advancement SSIMPLUS for measuring QoE, on the “Video Delivery from the Cloud to the Consumer: What happens on the last Mile” panel on Thursday, June 6 (10:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m.). Meetings can be scheduled for June 4-6 here.