SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor Inspector to Debut at IBC2019

Waterloo, ON, Canada,July 16, 2019 – SSIMWAVE® will be showing for the first time its groundbreaking tool that enables the media industry to optimize video processing and delivery using the human visual system, as well as other innovations in the science of perceptual video quality measurement, when it exhibits at IBC2019 in Amsterdam Sept. 13-17.

At its stand (1.B13), SSIMWAVE will show how its SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor Inspector delivers frame-by-frame and pixel-by-pixel analysis of video content using SSIMPLUS’ unique ability to predict and score perceptual video Quality of Experience by accurately mimicking actual human vision. SSIMWAVE also will be discussing the technology, business and market impact of the company’s Emmy Award-winning technology, as well as practical use cases for identifying and correcting macroblocking, video freezes and other quality impairments.

Armed with the only algorithm to achieve greater than 90% machine-to-human (mean opinion scores) correlation accuracy, SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor Inspector is light-weight and fast, enabling use cases that include encoder evaluation, building profile ladders and configuring transcoders.

SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor Inspector is designed to help video architects and engineering professionals create the most effective encoding and processing workflows for on-demand content, and to inform technology purchasing and configuration decisions. The new product can drive business success by supporting quality adjustments on a per-title or per-service basis, allowing high-value content to be delivered at highest possible quality levels, while animation and lower-value content can be optimized for more efficient delivery.

Highlights of the SSIMWAVE exhibit will include:

· The ability of SSIMPLUS’ pixel-by-pixel evaluation to take quality measurement beyond bitrate, packet drop and network delay metrics and produce a Subscriber Score that rates quality on a consistent scale of 0-100;

· Unparalleled “quality maps,” black-and-white, pixel-by-pixel depictions of any given frame that provide quick and comprehensive insight into where image deterioration is occurring;

· How SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor Inspector removes the practical limitations of “golden eye” testing and expedites identification of the best encoder configuration for every piece of content including resolutions, devices, dynamic range, frame rates and other factors;

· SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor Inspector’s utility in evaluating encoders based on actual, objective performance measurement, enabling for example, the choice of an encoder earning a SSIMPLUS score of 82 at 2.8 Mbps over one with a 79 score at 4.5 Mbps.

“As the OTT services explosion continues, keeping consistent video quality for your subscribers and optimizing costs will be two of the major factors for differentiating the successful services from the rest,” said Dr. Abdul Rehman, CEO of SSIMWAVE. “SSIMPLUS’ objective score that mimics the accuracy of 100,000 human eyes puts a powerful tool into the hands of everyone involved in making decisions that impact video quality, from engineering professionals at source locations to CFOs tasked with making buying decisions.”

With video streaming accounting for 70 percent of internet traffic and growing at a rate of 50 percent year-over-year, video quality from any source across any network to any device is becoming increasingly important. SSIMWAVE provides measurement solutions for some of the largest cable system operators in the United States and Canada, and is monitoring video QoE for tens of millions of subscribers across North America. The American Society of Cinematographers has chosen SSIMWAVE for a joint project on HDR and how to preserve creative intent in the new world of IPTV and complex workflows.