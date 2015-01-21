SRP Inks Worldwide Distribution Deals For “Xploration Station”

(New York, NY) - The acclaimed broadcast syndicated series, “Xploration Station,” a block of STEM-inspired programs for families, will be seen around the world in 2015 via foreign distribution deals with Electus International, Sky Vision and Rive Gauche, Steve Rotfeld Productions announced today.

In America, the series is broadcast in 80 percent of the country via Fox-owned stations, Tribune-owned Fox affiliates and other station groups.

Conceived and produced by Steve Rotfeld Productions, “Xploration Station” is a two-hour block of 30-minute programs featuring science and technology in conjunction with the popular STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) movement in American education. The offerings include “Xploration Awesome Planet,” executive produced and hosted by renowned environmental advocate Philippe Cousteau, Jr.; “Xploration Outer Space,” hosted by MIT graduate and astronautics expert Emily Calandrelli; “Xploration Earth 2050” and “Xploration Animal Science.”

New York City-based Electus has licensed 30 episodes each of “Xploration Awesome Planet” and “Xploration Outer Space.” Sky Vision, based out of the United Kingdom, has licensed 30 episodes of “Xploration Earth 2050” and Rive Gauche International of Sherman Oaks, CA, will distribute 26 episodes of“Xploration Animal Science.”

“In ‘Xploration Awesome Planet’ and ‘Xploration Outer Space,’ we have a pair of series whose universal themes and informational takeaway will cross borders and bring viewers to all platforms," said John Pollak, President of Electus International. "Steve and his team have delivered two exciting and entertaining series and we already have buyers eager to move forward with them." “The amazing thing about STEM subject matter is that it is universal and relevant to all cultures,” executive producer Steve Rotfeld said. “Our formula both informs and entertains in a way that appeals to the entire family making it a co-viewing experience that is working in the U.S. and overseas.”

Common Sense Media (CSM) the respected, San Francisco-based family advocacy and media ratings group, evaluated “Xploration Station” this past fall and all four of the shows were named to the list of Best Science Shows for Kids.

“‘Xploration Animal Science’ takes a unique approach to teaching viewers about animals by focusing on how and why different species behave the way they do,” CSM offered. Critiquing another, CSM posted, “Parents need to know ‘Xploration Earth 2050’ illustrates how STEM concepts are applied in groundbreaking innovations that foreshadow a remarkable future ... Even those without a passion for the sciences will be intrigued by this posited glimpse into the future.”

Cousteau’s show, “Xploration Awesome Planet,” explores the most spectacular places on Earth and how they all came to be. “Xploration Earth 2050,” investigates what the world will look like in 2050 with technology gurus, science fiction writers and creative thinkers. Calandrelli travels across the country to show off the most exciting outer space projects at NASA, private companies and top universities in “Xploration Outer Space.”

Steve Rotfeld Productions (SRP) has been producing and distributing shows for cable networks and TV stations for 25 years. Steve Rotfeld, its President, has produced shows including “The Haney Project” on Golf Channel, “Wild Weddings” for TLC, “Wild About Animals,” “Awesome Adventures,” “The Lighter Side of Sports” for ESPN and “Greatest Sports Legends,” for which he won an Emmy Award for writing. “Awesome Adventures” and another SRP show, “Animal Science,” were nominated last year for Daytime Emmys by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

