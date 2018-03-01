Square Box Systems Strengthens Partnership With JB&A as Master Distributor of CatDV MAM Solution in North America

WARWICK, U.K. — March 1, 2018 — As a sign of its continued momentum in the North American marketplace, Square Box Systems has extended its partnership with JB&A Distribution. JB&A will continue to serve as master North American distributor for Square Box Systems' flagship CatDV media asset management (MAM) solution. CatDV is deployed across more than 1,400 organizations and a range of sectors including broadcast, post, sports, education, corporate, manufacturing, agency, advertising, and nonprofit.



"We have proudly represented Square Box as our exclusive MAM provider for almost a decade. Over that time, CatDV has become an absolutely invaluable cornerstone in our portfolio of best-of-breed video management and distribution tools," said Gregory Burgess, president, JB&A Distribution. "Square Box pioneered digital asset management 15 years ago with its introduction of CatDV, and the company has stayed on the leading edge of MAM innovation ever since. It's why CatDV today continues to be an award-winning and industry-leading asset management tool that can be tailored to specific workflows and drive all aspects of a complete media production."



Founded in 1996, JB&A is a leading provider of video and content management solutions. In the role of distributor, channel partner, or solution provider, JB&A delivers an ecosystem of certified, tested, and proven products and workflow solutions from its headquarters in San Rafael, California.



"JB&A is the ideal value-added distributor to continue building CatDV's market share in North America. The JB&A team really understands our unique value proposition and how to help customers reap maximum advantage from CatDV to create highly compelling and comprehensive MAM workflows," said Dave Clack, CEO, Square Box Systems. "We look forward to many more years of our outstanding partnership with JB&A."



About JB&A

Founded in 1996, JB&A is a leader in the field of Digital Media and Video Technology. They are dedicated to bringing the most innovative and complete solutions to market including: Media Management, Broadcast, IP & Streaming, Digital Display & Collaboration, and Connectivity & Image Resolution. JB&A is staffed by industry experts, and provides support in every step of the pre and post sales process. JB&A is a unique mix of Consultant, Channel Partner, Solutions Provider and Distributor with an ecosystem of certified, tested and proven products and workflow solutions. For more information, please visit jbanda.com.



About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac® and Windows® platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.



