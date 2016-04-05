Square Box Systems Introduces CatDV Worker 7

WARWICK, U.K. -- April 5, 2016 -- Square Box Systems, the company behind the industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system, today introduced Worker 7 -- a next-generation workflow automation solution for CatDV deployments. Now supporting Linux environments and easier deployment in organizations using OS X(R) and Windows platforms, Worker 7 includes many new functions designed to make CatDV's workflow automation and integration more powerful and easier to use.

"CatDV Worker has always been a simple yet powerful tool for automating workflows and media logistics. Now, Worker 7 makes CatDV an even more compelling option for large-scale enterprise users who need to manage huge volumes of assets," said Dave Clack, CEO of Square Box Systems. "The enhancements in Worker 7 make it a true enterprise-scale solution, suitable for on-premise, cloud, data center, or hybrid environments. Operations are able to save time, money, and stress by automating previously error-prone and costly processes."



More than 1,200 commercial customers and thousands of individual users around the world have chosen CatDV to help them manage, organize, and access large volumes of digital media. CatDV is particularly suited to content creators across all industries, from traditional broadcast and production to sports, education, marketing, advertising, retail, and any other organization needing to use media in communications with customers.

CatDV Worker is a general-purpose automation engine that enables users to build customized workflows and automate file processing within CatDV. Worker is highly configurable, with the ability to automate functions such as content ingest, proxy creation, transcoding (including control of external transcoders), content movement and archiving, and file renaming. As such, Worker offers a powerful tool with which users can streamline a wide variety of media workflow logistics tasks. A few examples include copying content securely from camera cards to a SAN or NAS, ingesting assets into CatDV, sending emails to a logger to log content, performing transcoding to create a Web proxy, and archiving to partner LTO solutions.

With Worker 7, Square Box Systems has added a Linux version for enhanced support of cloud and virtualized deployments. In addition, Worker 7 is able to run as a service on Mac(R) and Windows platforms, further streamlining managed IT environments. The new release updates CatDV's already extensive capabilities with new features such as the ability to verify file copies bit by bit (in addition to calculating MD5 checksums), the ability to transcode mixed format sequences, and improved camera card support.

Square Box Systems will demonstrate CatDV Worker 7 at the 2016 NAB Show on booth SL5025. The solution will be available later in 2016.

More information about Square Box Systems and its products is available at www.squarebox.com.

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac and Windows platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser, enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool, and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

All trademarks appearing in this document are property of their respective owners.

