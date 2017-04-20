Square Box Systems Introduces All-New Web 2.2 Advanced Interface for Industry-Leading CatDV MAM System

WARWICK, U.K. -- April 18, 2017 -- At the 2017 NAB Show, Square Box Systems will highlight several new capabilities for its industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system -- including Web 2.2 Advanced, an all-new version of the system's web-based user interface. The Web 2.2 Advanced interface extends access to several CatDV features that were previously only available on the desktop client, such as a "source and record" sequence editor, live logging of video assets, and comprehensive catalog-management tools.



"We developed Web 2.2 in direct response to customers who wanted more robust internet and intranet access to CatDV Server 7's installed options. Web 2.2 Advanced is an all-new experience that mirrors the UI design of our desktop application -- with navigation, results, and details all presented on a single page," said Dave Clack, CEO, Square Box Systems. "Web 2.2 Advanced is built on the same HTML5 foundations as our previous-generation Web 2 interface and inherits many of its most popular features, but also offers more advanced functionality for power users."



Web 2.2 has a frame-accurate player and brings views to life with derived values and colored metadata highlighting, making it easier than ever for users to review online or archived content. Plus, there's a new "live logger," enabling quick and efficient logging of video assets while they are playing, with customizable keyboard shortcuts and button panel. New catalog-management tools allow users to create, rename, and delete catalogs and drag clips from one catalog to another.



In addition, Web 2.2 includes all the popular features from the previous CatDV Web 2 interface, including full support for customizable views and details panels, customizable forms for search and uploading, dynamic filtering of search results, viewing and editing of clip lists, and sharing content with other people (both CatDV users and others). The system is fully configurable using web-based system administration and a REST administration API, and it offers robust notifications, support for larger customer deployments, centralized path mapping, and the ability to customize the user interface for different users.



About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac(R) and Windows(R) platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.



