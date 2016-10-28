Square Box Systems' CatDV 12 Offers Industry-Leading Integration With Apple® Final Cut Pro® X 10.3

WARWICK, U.K. -- Oct. 27, 2016 -- Square Box Systems, the company behind the industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system, today announced that its next-generation CatDV 12 has a number of major advances with the latest version of Final Cut Pro® X (FCP X) from Apple®. The integration brings FCP X workflows even more powerful MAM capabilities, including seamless search, secure, and archive of FCP media assets.

"From the beginning, CatDV has led the way by partnering with the major NLE players on the market, and FCP has been no exception. CatDV offered the first and best integration with Final Cut Pro 7," said Dave Clack, CEO of Square Box Systems. "With the launch of CatDV 12 and Final Cut Pro X 10.3, we're pleased to extend our already powerful collaboration, enabling users to push CatDV sequences, clips, sub-clips, markers, and metadata to FCP events while also providing support for OS X tags and FCP X keywords. Also, by supporting the latest XML version 1.6, CatDV offers the very latest in compatibility."

With the new integration, CatDV can share metadata with FCP and can receive metadata updates back from FCP. This round-trip metadata management can be invaluable for collaborative teams, enabling them to create rough-cut sequences from the CatDV web and installed clients, and then send them to craft editors using FCP.

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac® and Windows® platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

