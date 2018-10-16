Square Box Systems at the 2018 NAB Show New York

In Booth N557 at the 2018 NAB Show New York, Square Box Systems will demonstrate why its flagship CatDV remains on the cutting edge of media asset management (MAM). CatDV brings new levels of collaboration and empowerment to small-, medium-, and large-scale enterprises around the world, enabling them to manage, repurpose, and monetize millions of assets with ease and efficiency.

Come and hear about the latest CatDV announcements and releases, including CatDV 13, Enterprise Server 7.4, Worker 8, new AI integrations for advanced content analysis, and a host of new cloud ingest, customization, and integration features that make deploying and using tailored MAM solutions easier than ever.

NEW: CatDV 13

Square Box Systems will introduce CatDV 13, the latest version of the company's industry-leading media asset management (MAM) system. With unrivalled support for large installations, CatDV is well-suited to content creators in any organization that requires the use of media (video, audio, or stills) as part of its communication with customers. Offering a 64-bit architecture, CatDV saves time, money, and stress in content creation and a wide variety of other production tasks. The new CatDV 13 release offers the ability to create parent and child associations among media assets and streamlined navigation for complex camera media. CatDV also now features a fully 64-bit-capable playback engine with native support for a broad range of broadcast and camera formats for playback, decoding, and encoding.

NEW: CatDV Enterprise Server 7.4

Delivering maximum firepower for collaborative enterprise deployments, CatDV Enterprise Server 7.4 includes a host of under-the-cover improvements for usability, resilience, and scale to support tens of millions of assets and hundreds of concurrent users. Server 7.4 now provides even more support for web and intranet deployments, with features including a live logger, frame-accurate video playback, dynamic sub-clip trimming and download, and sharing of groups of clips. In addition, CatDV's Web 2.2 brings views to life with derived values and colored metadata highlighting — great for review, online status, or archived status. Further, the CatDV Advanced Web Client offers a source and record rough-cut editor and full-screen user interface reflecting installed options with Server 7.4. Other features include web-based system administration and a REST administration API, as well as many core improvements including more robust notifications, support for larger customer deployments, centralized path mapping, more efficient search tools, and a fully customized user interface for different users.

Also available is a two-factor authentication and single sign-on solution based on SAML2, providing additional security for both web and installed CatDV users.

Pegasus Worker and Worker 8

CatDV's Worker Node is a powerful automation engine that can transform media workflows. Pegasus Worker adds load balancing and Worker farming, adding more options for scale and resilience. Pegasus Worker's Manager application supports remote management of several Workers across a deployment: for management, monitoring, and configuration — great for headless Linux deployments.

Worker 8 adds real-time notifications and updates between CatDV components, communicating status, ingest, and transcode progress with CatDV desktop and web clients.

AI Integrations in CatDV Pegasus Server for Advanced Content Analysis

Square Box Systems' CatDV Pegasus Server enables super-fast Google-style searches across millions of assets and includes support for Oracle and Microsoft® SQL Server® databases. At the 2018 NAB Show New York, Square Box will present the latest version of the Pegasus Server with groundbreaking new content analysis capabilities, enabled by integrations with AI technologies for speech recognition and image analysis from leading vendors and aggregators such as Google and Azure®. The Pegasus Server now includes rich AI-based logging and tagging, coupled with enhanced security, flexibility, and sophisticated asset usage analytics, reporting, and audit tools. In addition, the Pegasus Server now leverages integrations with leading AI engines, such as the Veritone® aiWARE™ platform, to streamline search and retrieval of critical media assets.

Enhancements for Cloud and Hybrid Deployments

CatDV now offers a range of cloud and hybrid (supporting both on-premises and cloud) deployment options, including the seamless management and movement of content for creative workers who prefer to focus on making compelling content rather than worrying about NAS, SAN, cloud, or object storage tiers. New integrations with file acceleration tools from Aspera make these options even more compelling. In addition, CatDV now offers extended support for AWS S3 archive, including KMS encryption and Glacier support with configurable expedited restores. CatDV has also built an all-new AWS deployment template. Additional enhancements include an integration with Media Silo and support for Backblaze B2 archive.

Company Quote:

"At the 2018 NAB Show New York, we're looking forward to showcasing the powerful new MAM capabilities in CatDV 13 — all geared to empowering enterprises to take maximum advantage of their valuable media assets. Plus, the new integrations with leading AI vendors, analysis aggregators, and online partners all bring CatDV to the forefront of AI for transforming media workflows. We are particularly excited about the new AI enhancements in our Pegasus Server that will transform media workflows and make it easier than ever for operations to access, manage, and archive tremendous volumes of content."

— Dave Clack, CEO at Square Box Systems

Company Overview:

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management (MAM) and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac and Windows platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

