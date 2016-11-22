Sprout Celebrates the Holidays With New Original Specials of Fan Favorite Shows — And a Guest Voice Appearance From Mayim Bialik

NINA’S WORLD, TERRIFIC TRUCKS, RUFF-RUFF TWEET AND DAVE, NODDY TOYLAND DETECTIVE, and DOT. Specials Bring Families Together in the True Spirit of the Holidays



Fulfilling the network’s commitment to creating original content for families, beginning November 25th, Sprout will kick off the holiday season with the debut of holiday specials based on five of its newest and most watched series. The original holiday specials include “Terrific Trucks Save Christmas,” “Ruff-Ruff, Tweet and Dave: A Christmas Adventure” “Noddy Toyland Detective: The Case of the Snow Mystery,” “Dot.: The Holiday Tree” and “Nina’s World: Hanukkah Adventure,” which features a cameo voice from celebrity mom Mayim Bialik.



As a supporting theme to "Holidays Unwrapped”, Sprout is launching "Be Present,” a brand vignette series that showcases a series of holiday-themed, live-action spots capturing real moments with real people. In this series, touching, sometimes funny moments are punctuated with the message of “Be Present” as a way to remind us that being in the moment and spending quality time with our families really are the best gifts of all. The campaign begins Thanksgiving weekend and will run through New Year’s Eve.



“Holidays Unwrapped” features brand new holiday programming including:



NINA’S WORLD: HANUKKAH ADVENTURE: Nina and friends learn about Hanukkah and celebrate their first snow storm in the city. Actress Mayim Bialik plays Jennifer Goldstein, who leads Nina, Carlos, and Chelsea in a city-wide search for oil to help make Hanukkah treats and to light the community menorah with while teaching the kids about the true story of Hanukkah. NINA’S WORLD: HANUKKAH ADVENTURE will premiere on Friday, November 25th at 5:00pm ET.



TERRIFIC TRUCKS SAVE CHRISTMAS: In this Sprout Original Holiday Special, the Terrific Trucks are handed their biggest job yet. This live action series finds the 5 Trucks banding together to fight back against a bullish businessman who wants to ruin Christmas by preventing the local town’s hundred-year-old Christmas tree raising tradition. TERRIFIC TRUCKS SAVE CHRISTMAS will premiere on Friday, November 25th at 5:30pm ET.



RUFF-RUFF, TWEET AND DAVE, A CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE: Ruff-Ruff, Tweet and Dave find Santa’s hat and set off to return it to him, to save Christmas Day – for without his hat, Santa can’t drive his sleigh and won’t be able to deliver anyone any presents. Along the way, they help their friends have a perfect Christmas, by singing them a special Christmas song and decorating their tree. RUFF-RUFF, TWEET, AND DAVE, A CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE will premiere on Friday, November 25th at 6:30pm ET.



NODDY TOYLAND DETECTIVE: THE CASE OF THE SNOW MYSTERY: How can Noddy make it snow in Toyland on Christmas Day? Noddy needs to investigate right away. NODDY TOYLAND DETECTIVE: THE CASE OF THE SNOW MYSTERY – co-produced by DreamWorks Animation and Gaumont Animation – premieres on Saturday, November 26th at 9:30am ET.



DOT.: “THE HOLIDAY TREE”: Dot is horrified to discover she’s accidentally gotten rid of all the decorations for the town tree; she works round the clock to make new ones and discovers the joy that comes with giving and sharing. “A SONG FOR EVERYONE”: Dot and her friends work together to write a song for the Winter Concert that will speak to the entire town, regardless of what holiday they celebrate, but their performance is threatened by a snow storm. Dot. is a new original series based on the book by bestselling author Randi Zuckerberg, and is produced by Industrial Brothers in association with The Jim Henson Company and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. DOT: “THE HOLIDAY TREE” and “A SONG FOR EVERYONE” will premiere on Saturday, November 26th at 11:00am ET.



