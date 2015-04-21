Spring fever and intoxicating murder mysteries: ProSiebenSat.1 Welt’s exciting highlights for April

Munich,April 13, 2015 – It’s finally that time of year: spring is here! To get fans of German television around the world in the mood for spring, ProSiebenSat.1 has prepared an exciting mix of programs for April. With romantic comedies, tense murder mysteries and a breath-taking thriller in the package, it is guaranteed to be a great time.

Now, with ProsiebenSat.1 Welt’s video on demand function, viewers decide for themselves when they want to watch their favorite series, TV movies or shows. And the best part? The first month is free.

Series highlights:Tension, fun and action

"Ein Fall für den Fuchs" (“A case for the fox”)

The dutiful family man by day, the artful crook by night – you'll never be bored with the husband and wife team, Max and Andrea Kerner.

"Das Amulett der Inkas"

We follow Dr. Omari, an archaeologist who is suspected of stealing the golden charm.

"Im Wein liegt die Wahrheit"

In this story, Sandra is about to leave Germany once again when she receives a call from her cousin who is threatening to hurt himself.

"Edel & Starck"

The two lawyers, Felix Edel and Sandra Starck, are partners in the Berlin law firm "Edel & Starck." The pair couldn't be more different from each other: Edel is known for his charming and laid-back style and Starck has a razor-sharp mind.

Christoph M. Ohrt and Rebecca Immanuel play the lawyers "Edel & Starck"

"HeliCops"

The prototype of a technically high-spec helicopter is the focus Karl von Schumann (Christoph M. Ohrt) and his attractive colleague Jenny Harland (Doreen Jacobi). The special air service guarantees action in and around the German capital.

Top feature films:To make you laugh, love and give you a thrill

"Vorsicht Schwiegemutter" (“Caution, mother-in-law”)

Rebecca and Lutz want to get married but Gerlinde, Rebecca's mother-in-law in Spe, has made it her mission to stop the wedding by any means possible.

"Fast perfekt verlobt" (“Almost perfectly engaged”)

With a great job in the public relations department of a renowned bank, and an engagement to her boss’s smart son, Nika seems to be living out her dream. But her father, Herby, is doing his best to turn her life upside down.

"Der Wannsee-Mörder" (“The Wannsee murderer”)

Johanna's welcome back party at Berlin's Wannsee is in full swing – but when one guest after another dies, she begins to have an awful suspicion.

"Mörder in Weiß – Der Tod lauert im OP" (“Murderers in white – death lurks in the surgery”)

Medical student, Hannah, ventures into the pathology department on her first day of work where she comes across a familiar face. Her ex-boyfriend, Michael, appears to have been the victim of an accident. But the patient file makes Hannah doubt the cause of death.

Watch your favorite shows around the world

ProSiebenSat.1 Welt is available in 16 countries around the world (Argentina, Brazil, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Poland, Russia, Spain, South Africa, Hungary and the U.S.). With the corresponding app and website, Germans living abroad can watch their favorite German programs at home, or on the go with their smart phone or tablet. ProSiebenSat.1 Welt offers its own programming, regardless of what is being broadcasted from the regular schedule in Germany.

