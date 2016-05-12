Spotlight on the Creative Crafts at The Media Production Show

LONDON: May 12th 2016:The Media Production Show (MPS), the UK’s only exhibition and conference bringing TV, film and commercials together across pre-production, production and post, today shared their exhibitor line-up focussed on the creative craft companies who will be exhibiting and launching new products at MPS on 9th-10th June 2016.

The MPS brings a unique opportunity for craft focussed companies to shine a light on the creative and talented teams within their businesses who bring extraordinary skills and vision to the production process. A range of specialists in the creative craft companies will be exhibiting including Artem Special Effects, aerial camera specialists Flying TV and 3D scenery specialists and prop designers Footprint.

The inaugural event, to be held at The Business Design Centre in Islington, London, brings together an opportunity for technology and craft companies to sit side by side to demonstrate new productions and services for the UK’s creative industries.

“We knew there was a significant gap in the market for a UK based event which bought together suppliers from across the production and post production space,” commented Charlotte Wheeler, Event Director, MBI. “Production companies and the teams within them need a place to come where they can learn about new technology and also be inspired by the creativity that studios such as Pinewood, AED and Cinecittà Studios can offer together with the artisan nature of the skills found at companies such as Artem, SoundArt and Footprint “

Highlights from the creative craft exhibitors at the show include:

Artem(Booth 238): Artem brings almost 30 years experience in designing and producing physical special effects for film, television, commercials and live events, including models, miniatures, prosthetics, sculpture, animatronics, atmospherics, bespoke props and pyrotechnics.

AED Studios(Booth 212): The largest media complex in Europe offering a vast array of studio space and hire equipment. Located in Antwerp, Belgium, the facility has a diverse range of services. Click here to fully understand the range of what AED has to offer:

Bentwater ParksandBruizer( Booth 306): Bentwaters Parks is a 2,000 acre former airfield in Suffolk which offers a first class location; ideal for set builds, car chases and shoots on a large scale. Excellent connectivity via its 100mbps broadband. The business is planning to build a sound stage with more production offices and workshop space.

Bruizer is an award winning creative film and video production company based at Bentwaters Parks.

FlyingTV(Booth 119): Shooting up to 8K, Flying TV is an aerial filming company with helicopters and drones. The highly skilled team will be showcasing their new helicopter gimbal, the GSS C516 with Red Weapon. They will also be showing their cinema UAV, the Freely Alta 8 with Red Weapon.

SoundArt(Booth 150): SoundArt is a leading dubbing and audio post-production facility based in Rome. They will be launching their new mixing studios at MPS, featuring AMS-Neve consoles, BSS 806 and AVID S6 consoles. Their flexible mixing studio can double as a 45-seat screening theatre, featuring a 3m x 7m screen and HD digital projectors. SoundArt also offers remote recording studios equipped with ISDN and Source Connect for localisation and ADR.

Cinecittà Studios(Booth 122): Cinecittà Studios has three state-of-the-art facilities in and around Rome, in addition to a new studio in Morocco providing a total of 30 stages and 300 acres of diversified back lots. Throughout its 79-year history, Rome’s Cinecittà Studios has always offered expert guidance to foreign filmmakers who base their productions at the celebrated facility. With new tax incentives at 25% now in place, Regional Film Funds and VAT exemptions, filming in Italy is now more convenient than ever.

Footprint (Booth 32): Footprint is a leader in the creation of scenery and props for film and TV. Currently working with London South Bank University to explore augmented and hybrid realties Footprint is developing ‘blackbox ‘, a workspace that enables artists, designers, engineers and creative industries to create immersive environments and interactive spaces and is a revolutionary new idea for outside broadcast.

About the Media Production Show

The Media Production Show is an event for all those working in the creative industries, across the genres of television dramas, feature films, documentaries, commercials, music videos, corporate films plus many more. The show will encompass exhibitors and seminars, sharing their knowledge and presenting their products and services that vary across pre-production, production, post and content distribution.

The event will take place at Business Design Centre in Islington on 9-10 June 2016. Entry to the exhibition and seminars is free. The event is organised by MBI, the publisher of media publications including Broadcast, Screen International, Shots, BRAD, and ALF.

For more information about the Media Production Show, go to www.mediaproductionshow.com.

