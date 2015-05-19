Sports Radio Fantasy Packages Highlighted by Mike Francesa, Michael Kay, ‘Mad Dog Russo’ on Auction Block to Benefit Fairfield University Athletics

New York, May 19 — Sports radio zealots have the chance to meet three of the most popular talk show hosts – WFAN’s Mike Francesa, ESPN 98.7 FM Radio’s Michael Kay and Sirius Radio’s Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo – at their New York City studios by bidding on a trio of separate fantasy packages during the on-line auction to benefit Fairfield Sports Performance, which will impact all of the Stags varsity student-athletes, as well as the Fairfield Rugby Club.

The “Stags Summer Auction” auction continues through Sunday, May 31, and those interested in bidding may visit https://www.nmnathletics.com/sellnew/SellHome.dbml?_IN_STORE_=YES&_MODE_=AUCTION&DB_OEM_ID=32500 or email OSE@fairfield.edu.

Here are the three packages:

Mike’d On: Francesa on the FAN: One-half hour visit for two to the WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM Studios in Manhattan during the live broadcast (simulcast on FOX Sports 1 and 2); the package includes: a meet and greet with Mike Francesa and WFAN update man Bob Heussler, who doubles as the Voice of Fairfield Men’s Basketball; photo op; on-air mention; and special attention by Mr. Met Heussler (on a mutually-agreed-upon date).

The Michael Kay Show on ESPN 98.7 FM: One-half hour visit for two to the ESPN Radio 98.7 FM Studios in New York City during the live broadcast (simulcast on YES Network); the package includes: a meet and greet with Michael Kay and his cohort Don LaGreca; photo op; on-air mention; (on a mutually-agreed-upon date).

Mad Dog Radio program on Sirius XM: One full hour visit for two to the Sirius XM Radio studios in Manhattan during the live broadcast (simulcast on MLB Network); the package includes: lunch prior to the broadcast; a meet and greet with Christopher Russo; photo op; and on air mention (on a mutually-agreed-upon date).

Fairfield athletics extends its sincere thanks to Mike, Michael and Christopher, and their producers and stations, for making it possible.