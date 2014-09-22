Sports, Millennials, Social Responsibly and Storytelling are Among Topics at Hispanic Television Summit Thursday, October 2, New York City

New York, NY– Key topics addressed at the 12th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, to be held Thursday, October 2nd at the Marriott Marquis in New York City and presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News magazines, reflect an increased interest in the Hispanic TV business by general market executives. Topics include the importance of sports, general market media buyers adapting a “total market” approach, the Hispanic millennial audience, social consciousness, effective promotion, multi-screen distribution and the art of storytelling, plus much more. Five panel discussions are complemented by a series of keynote interviews and special presentations about the state of Hispanic advertising; sports rights; the future distribution of World Cup Soccer and the Olympic Games; the importance of Mexican soccer to U.S. audiences; and the role of socially conscious storytelling targeted to the millennial Hispanic audience. Additionally, there will be a lunchtime awards ceremony in recognition of both DISH and Major League Soccer (MLS) for their leadership in Hispanic television. Alfredo Rodriguez, VP Marketing for the DishLATINO brand, will accept for DISH, and Commissioner Don Garber will accept on behalf of Major League Soccer (MLS). “The general market has taken note of the Hispanic TV business, which is why we have more speakers from the general market this year and expect more first-time registrants from the general market as well,” said Louis Hillelson, Vice President/Group Publisher of Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. “The agenda is ideally suited to provide valuable insights for the newcomer, as well as those seasoned in the Hispanic TV business and is a must-attend event for both.” The Hispanic Television Summit is the signature annual conference for those in the business of television and video intended for Hispanic audiences. The Summit attracts about 500 executives who represent advertising, brand sponsors, programming, production, pay television, broadcasting, digital television, technology suppliers, research, marketing firms and the financial investment community. The opening keynote features media leader Monica Gadsby, CEO, SMG Multicultural & Latin America, who represents nearly 40% of all advertising dollars in the market. She will share her perspective on the direction of the business. An advertising panel will address general market influence on media buying; programmatic ad placement; Hispanic millennial demographics; the “total market” approach to media planning; and new methodologies for measurement. The panel is moderated by Tom Maney, EVP, Ad Sales, Fox Hispanic Media, and includes Gloria Constanza, Partner, Chief Contact Strategist, d expósito & Partners; Gonzalo del Fa, President, GroupM Multicultural; Carol Hinnant, Senior Vice President, National Television Sales, Rentrak; Steve Mandala, Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales, Univision Communications Inc.; Eric Mathewson, Founder & CEO, WideOrbit; and Cesar Sroka, Group Account Director, OMD Multicultural. A panel on programming addresses the creation of new content in either English or Spanish and features Michael A. Garcia, Chief Creative Officer, Televisa USA; Aymeric Genty, CEO, Alterna'TV; Linda Ong, President, TruthCo; Lynnette Ramirez, SVP of Programming & Development, NUVOtv and Fuse; and Bilai Joa Silar, Vice President of Content, Discovery U.S. Hispanic. The sports roundtable, with a focus on rights, sponsors and fans, includes Antonio Briceño, Deputy Managing Director US & Canada, beIN SPORTS; John Fitzgerald, SVP, Advertising Sales, ESPN Deportes; and Leonardo R. Torréss, General Manager, DishLATINO Brand. The focus on sports continues with a special presentation by Frank Dunne, Editor, TV Sports Market on the “game” of acquiring sports TV rights for Hispanic fans. This is followed by a special discussion about the future of World Cup and the Olympics, featuring Andrés Cantor, the sports anchor for Telemundo; Rubén Mendiola, President, mun2; and Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics and President, Operations & Strategy, NBC Sports Group. Another sports-related conversation, which provides a layman’s guide to Mexican soccer and explains why the league is arguably the most viewed soccer among US Hispanics, features Manuel Abud, President and CEO of Azteca America, and Gustavo Guzmán, President of US Operations at Azteca and President of Grupo Salinas Sports, a Mexican league club ownership group. The marketing roundtable focuses on best practices for driving the growth of Hispanic TV audiences and is moderated by Adriana Waterston, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, Horowitz Research. Panelists include Stacie M. de Armas, VP, Community Alliances, Events & Engagement, Nielsen; Geetanjali Dhillon, Vice President, Marketing and Digital Media, getTV, Sony Movie Channel and Cine Sony Television; Victor Garcia Bory, Director Multicultural Strategy and Marketing, Cablevision; Jose Luis Valderamma, CEO, Hispanic Group Corp.; and Millie Zdziebkowski, Senior Product Manager, Hispanic Consumer, Comcast. The discussion of attracting audiences, specifically Hispanic millennials, continues with an interview by Alicia Menendez, Host of Fusion’s "Alicia Menendez Tonight," featuring James Goldston, President, ABC NEWS, and Isaac Lee, CEO, Fusion and President, Univision News. Another panel addresses the challenges of multi-screen distribution and includes Juanjo Durán, Leader, Hispanic Online Video Content Strategy, YouTube; Ashley Jordon, CEO, Fashion One; Tom Mohler, CEO, Olympusat Holdings; Otto Padron, COO and President, Meruelo Media; and Luis Torres Bohl, CEO, Mexicanal. The closing keynote conversation addresses the role of artful storytelling in socially responsible television. Author Paul Cuadros, who plays the Head Coach in the soccer-related reality series "Los Jets" on NUVOtv, and Executive Producer Lynda Lopez discuss their collaboration with Mark Landsman and Jennifer Lopez in placing a human face to the story of illegal immigration and prejudice. The Hispanic Television Summit is produced by The Schramm Marketing Group, which is based in New York City. To register, please visit: http://hispanictvsummit.com/ or contact Jennifer Ware at 917-281-4718 or jware@nbmedia.com. To sponsor, contact Louis Hillelson at 917-281-4730 or lhillelson@nbmedia.com.