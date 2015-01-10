Sports Lovers Rejoice: This Saturday, mun2 Brings a Sports Extravaganza in Spanish to Viewers Morning, Noon and Night

LOS ANGELES – Jan. 9, 2015 – NBCUniversal’s Hispanic cable network mun2, this Sat., Jan. 10, will be airing throughout the day an array of top-flight sports programming in Spanish to its viewers nationwide.

The excitement begins early at 7:40 a.m. ET/ 4:40 a.m. PT with Premier League action featuring Sunderland vs. Liverpool; followed by league-leader Chelsea vs. Newcastle United at 9:55 a.m. ET/ 6:55 a.m. PT. Expert analyst Sammy Sadovnik, former Mexican National Team player Manuel Sol and legendary commentator Andres Cantor will narrate all the developments on the pitch. To date, Premier League action has consistently been #1 in Hispanic cable during its weekend time slot this season.

The afternoon brings La NFL en mun2, telecasting live from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., with an AFC Divisional Playoff clash between football powerhouses the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots. Pre-game begins at 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT. Veteran play-by-play announcer Rene Giraldo, color commentator Edgar Lopez and sideline reporter Veronica Contreras will bring viewers all the action. Also, former Arizona Cardinals lineman Rolando Cantu, the first Mexican-born non-kicker and also the first Mexican-born player not to attend a college in the United States to play in the NFL, will be a special guest in the booth.

Finally, after the sun sets, the day of sports action on mun2 culminates with the WWE hit “Smackdown” at 9 p.m. and at 11 p.m. ET/PT. mun2 is the Hispanic cable home for WWE broadcast in Spanish language in the U.S., which also features “WWE Raw” Friday nights at 7 p.m. EST/PST in addition to Smackdown.