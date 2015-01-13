‘Sports Jeopardy!’ Scores With Second Screen Interactive Feature

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2015 – Sony Pictures Television and Crackle today announced a second screen feature to the popular “Sports Jeopardy!” mobile game that will allow viewers to sync with the weekly “Sports Jeopardy!” with Dan Patrick show on Crackle for exclusive game rewards.

Sports fans will now have the ability to experience real-time highlights and challenges within the show on Crackle while earning exclusive rewards, including in-game currency that provides more game play and customization on the game app (see screenshots below for examples). Users can also enjoy exclusive content synced to each episode, which will include commentary and highlights that follow along with the show.

“Sports Jeopardy!” fans can now download the second screen feature free of charge for the first time ever on iOS, Google Play, and Amazon.

“With the new second screen feature offered for the very first time on a digital program and game, users will now have an exciting, innovative experience, unlike anything ever before at their fingertips,” said Eric Berger, executive VP, Digital Networks, Sony Pictures Television and GM, Crackle. “We set out to bring a first-of-it’s-kind live weekly program with “Sports Jeopardy!” and now we’ve taken it a step further with an unprecedented mobile experience that sports fans can enjoy anywhere, on any connected device.”

Sony Pictures Television is a world-class mobile games publisher that is recognized for its premier brands and IP, including “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune: Cubed.”

The “Sports Jeopardy!” app is available for free download on all platforms below:

App Store on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch -

http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/sports-jeopardy!/id663946142

Amazon Appstore for Android –

http://amazon.com/gp/mas/dl/android?p=com.sonypicturestelevision.sportsjeopardy

Google Play for Android -

http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sonypicturestelevision.sportsjeopardy

Hosted by Emmy® Award-winning sportscaster Dan Patrick (The Dan Patrick Show), “Sports Jeopardy!” with Dan Patrick is a weekly 30-minute program that combines the excitement and prestige of Emmy Award®-winning quiz show JEOPARDY! with the rich and diverse world of sports. New episodes are available to stream on demand year round every Wednesday for a total of 52 episodes each year on Crackle.

“Sports Jeopardy!” with Dan Patrick is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment company.