Splash Entertainment Announces Acquisition of Dazzling Star’s Tremendously Successful “Jing-Ju Cats”

LOS ANGELES, CA – September 25, 2017 – Just in time for MIPCOM, Mevelyn Noriega, President of Distribution at Splash Entertainment, announced today that the company has acquired the much sought-after worldwide audio visual rights (excluding Asia and Africa), to Dazzling Star’s award winning Jing-Ju Cats (80 x 13’), China’s first animated series to combine the principles of Kung-Fu and Beijing Opera. Jing-Ju Cats, which debuted in China on Toonmax and has broadcast on multiple channels throughout the region while setting record ratings in the territory, is currently available in English and Mandarin and aimed at kids 6-12 years of age. Splash Entertainment will be offering Jing-Ju Cats for the first time at MIP Junior and MIPCOM.

“Since the debut of Season One in 2016 on Toonmax, Jing-Ju Cats has literally rewritten the record books in China, reaching over 18% market share of the Chinese audience and accumulating over 900 million views on the mainstream platform,” commented Noriega. “We are delighted to be working with Dazzling Star on such a unique series and look forward to sharing the action-packed adventures filled with comedy, courage and friendship with kids around the world.

“Jing-Ju Cats aims to encourage audiences everywhere to develop into kind people with curious minds, compassionate hearts, and courage so they can grow into their authentic selves while finding their place in the world,” added YangGang Du, CEO of Dazzling Star.

Jing-Ju Cats is a series filled with comedy, magic and Kung-Fu, set in the fictional cat kingdom of Purpetua. Once known as a majestic cat paradise, Dark Lord An, with his mutant monster cats, has taken over and it is now a chaotic monster-infested land where evil reigns supreme. Join the mythical Jing-Ju Cats, led by Lil’ Pai, as they set out to defeat the Dark Lord An and reclaim their homeland.

About Splash Entertainment

Specializing in children’s entertainment, Splash Entertainment is an innovator, developer, and producer of original animated television series and movies with brands that are implemented across all media. The company’s library (over 680 half hours) contains content airing in more than 180 territories worldwide. In partnership with Magic Carpet Productions, Splash Entertainment has just completed work on Mariah Carey’s 1st feature length animated motion picture All I Want for Christmas is You™ to be released this holiday season by Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production entity of Universal Studios Home Entertainment. Among Splash Entertainment’s key brands licensed and produced by their talented animation production staff include: Chloe’s Closet®, Dive Olly Dive!®, Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch®, as well as their first animated family feature film Norm of the North®. Splash Entertainment’s newest productions include the second season of the Netflix Original Series Kulipari®, four more full length features based on the Norm of the North® film and three 45 minute specials in the Alpha and Omega franchise. As a production company hired by major studios, Splash has produced animated series for a number of high profile brands, such as Care Bears™, Lalaloopsy™, Strawberry Shortcake™, Bratz®, Zhu Zhu Pets®, Clifford The Big Red Dog™ and He-Man Masters of the Universe™.

About Dazzling Star

Founded in 2009 and based in Beijing, Dazzling Star Animation is one of the best animation firms in China. The company is committed to creating and distributing award-wining animation works throughout the region, while pursuing technical innovation and excellent quality. As a leading animation company, Dazzling Star has developed the award-wining animation work “Choir of Chinese Poems”, “Dorm Zero”, and other animated series for all age groups. The company’s “Jing-Ju Cats” has become one of the most popular animated series in China. Dazzling Star Animation also owns three subsidiary companies, based in Beijing, Shanghai and Tokyo, with businesses including animation production, script editing, feature movies and brand licensing. By utilizing the unique strategy of a production committee, Dazzling Star deeply integrates the animation industry and cross-industrial marketing. The company also bring stories and characters to life through developing games, animation carnivals, and theme parks across the regions.