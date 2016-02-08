SPLASH ENTERTAINMENT ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS FROM CEPIA LLC TO ANIMATED MOVIE “JOURNEY TO GLO E®”

LOS ANGELES, CA -- February 08, 2016 -- On the first day of the Kidscreen Summit, Mevelyn Noriega, President of Distribution, announced today that the company has acquired the worldwide distribution rights from Cepia LLC, the innovative toy company behind the multi-billion dollar ZhuZhu Pets® brand, to Journey to Glo E, a 1 x 45’ movie about the magic of a child’s wishes and dreams. Splash Entertainment will be offering the animated adventure at this year’s Kidscreen Summit.

“Journey to Glo E is a property that we are very proud of. When children embrace their power of imagination amazing things can happen,” commented Noriega. “Additionally, we are very pleased to be working once again with the great team at Cepia.”

“Our company’s fundamental philosophy is to transform simplistic ideas into magical experiences for kids,” added Russ Hornsby, Founder of Cepia LLC. “Journey to Glo E is the perfect movie for our brand and we are confident that Splash Entertainment is the perfect partner for us.”

In Journey to Glo E, Lilly discovers her stuffed bear can come to life, and she embarks on a fantastical journey to the land of Glo E®, where imagination and adventure run wild. On a mission to save her little sister, Piper, from the villainous Gloeless, Lilly befriends the quirky Gloelins™, creatures who are not quite monsters, not quite pets, but always housebroken. Together with her newfound Gloelin friends, Lilly learns that the power of imagination can save the day.

About Cepia LLC

Founded in 2002, Cepia LLC is a privately held company headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Combining kid-friendly technology and innovative creative; the company’s fundamental philosophy is to transform simplistic ideas into magical experiences for kids. Cepia LLC launched into the industry with the toy phenomenon and winner of 2010 “Toy of the Year” awards in seven different countries: ZhuZhu Pets®. All Cepia LLC toys are sold globally through national chain retail outlets and independent toy stores. For more information, please visit www.cepiallc.com.

About Splash Entertainment

Specializing in children’s entertainment, Splash Entertainment is an innovator, developer, and producer of original animated television series, properties and brands that are implemented across all digital platforms of the media. The company’s library (over 550 half hours) contains content airing in more than 160 territories worldwide. Among Splash Entertainment’s key brands licensed in markets worldwide and produced by their talented animation production staff include: Chloe’s Closet®, Dive Olly Dive!®, Hero:108®, Growing Up Creepie®,

Pet Alien® and ToddWorld®. Splash Entertainment’s newest productions include the animated family feature film Norm of the North, the next three 45 minute movies in the Alpha And Omega franchise, and the Netflix Original series Kulipari: An Army of Frogs. Currently in production is Chloe’s Closet Season 3.As a production company hired by outside content owners, Splash Entertainment has produced animated series for a number of high profile brands, such as Care Bears™, Clifford The Big Red Dog, Lalaloopsy™, Strawberry Shortcake™, Bratz®, Zhu Zhu Pets® and He-Man Masters of the Universe.