Spincast TV and DiBacco Films/DiBacco Media Create Partnership

International Motion Picture producers DiBacco Films will produce their next original Feature Film/hybrid series for Spincast TV. ‘The Possession’ slated to shoot in the spring of 2018 will be the sixth Worldwide distributed release for DiBacco Films. The Film/Series is about an artist that inherits his Great-Aunts Estate. Trying to raise money for his art, he sells many of the items from inside the house. He soon is visited by his aunt’s spirit and finds out that nothing should have left the home. The home and all of the belongings are cursed by a 17th century witch!



When asked about the partnership, film Director Kevin DiBacco said, “[Spincast is] the most exciting concept since Netflix”. DiBacco is banking on the future success of Spincast. “Traditional distribution is dead. The Independent filmmaker needs a way to produce content that can be sponsored.” DiBacco added, “This is the most exciting platform the Indie film community has ever had at a time when Hollywood is trying to eliminate the Independent filmmaker totally”.



Mario L Castellanos, Spincast CEO said, “Kevin DiBacco and his over thirty years of industry knowledge and experience presents a great opportunity for Spincast. Plus, he knows just about everyone in the business. We’ve already had preliminary discussions with producers of some terrific independent films, series and original titles initiated by Kevin and we get to pick his brain to boot!”



Updates on the project and the partnership of DiBacco Films and Spincast TV are available on www.themadmoviemaker.com.



Spincast TV is the future of television broadcasting, delivered today, on all of the devices audiences love to use and watch. The Spincast TV Network is viewable through an app on any smart-TV, mobile device and streaming box. Spincast continues to expand its hybrid, subscription-free Network in anApp™ with more award winning movies, series, sporting events and entertainment from across the world. Founded in October of 2015 and soft launched in July 2016, Spincast is attracting the attention of professional content providers, distributors and aggregators with a wide variety of genre. Spincast… bringing the world, to the world.



