Spincast Clinches Deal With David S. Zucker and MaryAnn Hartman For My Jam Music Network, A New Music Channel For All Artists

Spincast TV announced today a whole new spin on bringing music through its Network. Spincast will team with My Jam Music Network to create non–subscription, ad supported 24-hour music channel created by musicians, for musicians and their fans. Artists get the exposure they’re looking for and audiences around the world are treated to a whole new music scene. Rock, Metal, Alternative, Rap, Country, Punk, Jazz, Rock Blues, or whatever genre, music video will receive a fresh face and renewed vigor venturing away from the saturated and fragmented web video corner. In addition to featuring this unique content, My Jam Music Network will also become the source for music entertainment industry news including segments on topics such as instruments, education, legal issues, trends, talent and more. My Jam Music Network will entertain, educate and inspire on Spincast.



“Spincast has undeniably captured the essence of what independent artists in music, television and film, bring to the medium”, said Mr. Zucker. He added, “Until now, television was locked up with only a privileged few receiving air time. With My Jam Music and Spincast working together, we’ll deliver music and music related shows from all over, that people want to see”.



Stated Mario L Castellanos, Spincast TV CEO, “We are incredibly pleased to have reached an accord with MaryAnn and David for My Jam Music. There are real synergies in our business models and particularly, our desire to provide global audiences to artists traditional venues will not.”



About My Jam Music Network

My Jam Music Network is a new 24-hour music channel created by musicians, for musicians and their fans. My Jam Music Network will ignite thought as to what is possible and establish an "open call" and viable venue for talented professionals to submit their work, be fairly chosen, be seen, and most importantly, overcome the looming obstacle associated with this profession, not having the right connections.



About Spincast TV

Spincast TV is the future of television broadcasting, delivered today, on all of the devices audiences love to use and watch. The Spincast TV Network is viewable through an app on any smart-TV, mobile device and streaming box. Spincast continues to expand its hybrid, subscription-free Network in anApp™ with more award winning movies, series, sporting events and entertainment from across the world. Founded in October of 2015 and soft launched in July 2016, Spincast is attracting the attention of professional content providers, distributors and aggregators with a wide variety of genre. Spincast… bringing the world, to the world.



