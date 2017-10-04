Spincast CEO, Mario L Castellanos Joins Inoventures Advisory Board

INOVENTURES is a digitally savvy early stage venture capital company, dedicated to investing in ambitious entrepreneurs to help GROW, NURTURE & SCALE their businesses by providing access to a sound entrepreneurial ecosystem. INOVENTURES is also an IP Creative Studio focused on developing tech solutions in concert with emerging technology.



“I’m delighted to announce our partnership with Inoventures”, said Castellanos. He added, “Spincast’s mission is to transform the way audiences and brands interact with viewable entertainment on any platform. We’re continuously searching and signing on new content from around the world. In addition to being tech savvy and keenly aware how this technology is changing TV, Inoventures is developing new entertainment content that fits nicely within our programming. We expect this strategic partnership will extend into additional arrangements allowing us to rapidly increase our business plan and give our content providers and viewers around the world, what they have been waiting for.”



Alan M. Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of INOVENTURES had this to say, “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with SPINCAST TV and look forward to introducing and supporting their unique hybrid venture, not only locally but to new emerging markets outside of North America. We believe there is strong synergy between our two brands, which will result in a rewarding and beneficial relationship for both companies.



About

INOVENTURES key mission is to assist in transforming and defining a new tech and commerce landscape by joining with new early stage ventures, and introducing emerging tech solutions for the next generation of consumers. We share a passion to help solve many of the world’s social issues and drive change through the shared principles and commitment to social impact partnerships, to include the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).For more information about INOVENTURES, visit us at: www.inoventures.co



About

Spincast TV is the future of television broadcasting, delivered today, on all of the devices audiences love to use and watch. The Spincast TV Network is viewable through an app on any smart-TV, mobile device and streaming box. Spincast continues to expand its hybrid, subscription-free Network in anApp™ with more award winning movies, series, sporting events and entertainment from across the world. Founded in October of 2015 and soft launched in July 2016, Spincast is attracting the attention of professional content providers, distributors and aggregators with a wide variety of genre. Spincast… bringing the world, to the world.



