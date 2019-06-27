Speedcast Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — June 26, 2019 — Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA) announced today that it has achieved Advanced Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This achievement demonstrates Speedcast's ability to deliver proven customer solutions leveraging cloud-based technologies on AWS that seamlessly interoperate with its global satellite and terrestrial infrastructure.

Speedcast is the first satellite services provider to achieve APN Advanced Consulting Partner status. As a part of the AWS Direct Connect program, Speedcast provides customers with dedicated, direct connectivity to the cloud from both Speedcast's and its customers' data centers. Customers can leverage Speedcast's software solutions as well as the Speedcast cloud team's expertise to help them design, implement, migrate, and maintain cloud-based solutions.

"By furthering our relationship with AWS, we are able to simplify our customer experience and evolve our services by taking advantage of AWS's cost, security, agility, and innovation benefits," said Speedcast CEO Pierre-Jean Beylier. "As an APN Advanced Consulting Partner, our customers can leverage our expertise in service design and delivery for both on-premises and cloud strategies while enjoying savings in implementation time and overall cost. Speedcast's products will also benefit from our expanded relationship with AWS, with an increased connection between edge and cloud for management of our products and for the actual workload and data processing."

Speedcast has already provided multiple customers with AWS cloud consulting and managed services support, including using AWS as enablement technology for Tempo, Speedcast's Software as a Service (SaaS) enterprise communication and distance learning media solution; delivering connectivity to the cloud via AWS Direct Connect; and leveraging AWS to host data platforms for service management tools. Speedcast continues to expand its global points-of-presence with AWS within the North America, Central Europe, and Southeast Asia regions. Customers in media, maritime, enterprise, energy, and government can interoperate cloud-based services with Speedcast's global satellite and fiber network to reduce capital expenditure and ramp up networks and services faster. These hybrid solutions will reach beyond the edges of the network to remote facilities, ships, offshore platforms, and vehicles in motion around the world.

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government.

