Speakers Lineup Set for MFM’s 2016 CFO Summit

MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, today announced the final lineup of sessions and expert presenters for the MFM 2016 CFO Summit, which will be held February 25-26, at the W Fort Lauderdale Hotel.

The premier event for media industry finance professionals, the MFM CFO Summit provides senior financial executives in media companies with the insights and tools they need to address the leadership, economic, technology, and regulatory challenges affecting the financial performance and future success of their companies.

The agenda for the two-day event includes the following topics and expert presenters:

“A Look at Industry & Markets” – An opening Keynote by Wissam Kairouz, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley, Global Capital Markets; and Harlan J. Wakoff, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley, Investment Banking

“Who Do You Say You Are and Do Others Agree?” – Dale Klamfoth, SVP, ICEO Practice Leader, Lee Hecht Harrison

“Programmatic Advertising Is Here to Stay” Susan Bidel, Senior Analyst, Forrester Research

“The Local Media Company of the Future” – Gordon Borrell, CEO, Borrell & Associates

“FCC: Current Issues and Update” – David O'Connor, attorney, Wilkinson, Barker, Knauer, LLP

“Technology Considerations for Today’s Media Company” – Sam Matheny, EVP/CTO for NAB

“The DOL, the NLBR, and the Modern Workplace” – Corey L. Franklin, Partner, Lowenbaum Law Firm

“Podcasting - Lessons for all Media” – Steven Goldstein, Founder/CEO, Amplifi Media

“The Making Magnificence Project TM : The Keys to Success” – Sarah Levitt, Executive Coach & Motivational Speaker

The 2016 MFM CFO Summit will also feature a Roundtable Discussion for Media Industry CFOs led by the event’s Co-Chairs David Bestler, CFO, Hubbard Radio, and Charlie Dusic, Former CFO of West Virginia Media Holdings.

“Now in its 10th year, MFM’s CFO Summit is the only event designed by and for the industry’s financial media executives; it’s a place for them to discuss issues and gain industry insights,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “Thanks to the leadership of this year’s Co-Chairs and the participation of the foremost experts on the topics of greatest concern to our industry’s financial leadership, MFM, the educational organization for media financial professionals, will continue that tradition with one of our finest and timeliest CFO workshops.”

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education (CPE) and CFO Summit attendees will be eligible earn up to 11.5 CPE credits. Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s Web site, at http://www.mediafinance.org/.

