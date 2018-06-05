SPAT Revolution integrates with BlackTrax

Source: Spat

BlackTrax and Spat systems now integrate through infrared leds and BTBeacon tracking positional data that is sent to audio source, thus attaching sound to the real time tracking of persons and objects.

BlackTrax provides the ability to capture and pass positional 3D (X,Y,Z) and 6D rotation (yaw, pitch, roll) data to automation controllers using the open source Real-time Tracking Protocol (RTTrP), a suite of protocols developed to transmit tracked motion information between systems, which makes it easy to create custom integrations with other automated systems.

Spat Revolution real-time 3D-audio mixing engine, is the most comprehensive software environment for advanced positioning and automation of audio-sources in a multichannel surround or immersive 3D-audio environment. It allows for unlimited number of inputs and outputs supporting virtually any type of loudspeaker setup.

Built around a modular object based concept with the ability to specify and automate the spatialization parameters independently of the output format, Spat Revolution supports different types of hardware and software inputs/outputs together with networked automation (using Open Sound Control). Spat is designed to integrate with any kind of existing workflow and provides a flexible, efficient and creatively inspiring working environment to preserve emphasis on simplicity and ergonomics for the user.

