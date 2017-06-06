Spanish Production Company Delivers 300 Hours of Live Content With AVIWEST System

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- June 6, 2017 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that Star Planning, a Spanish production company, has selected AVIWEST's PRO180-RA video uplink system, QUAD wideband external cellular antenna arrays, and StreamHub transceivers to deliver live broadcast transmissions of "Destino Santiago," a reality TV program streamed live by TV Galicia, a public television broadcaster in Spain.



The TV show follows, in real time, the pilgrimage of two artists on the "Camiño de Santiago" route from Roncevaux (Navarre) to Santiago de Compostella (Galicia) over the course of 40 days, with 300 hours of live broadcasting. Aside from watching the show, viewers also have the opportunity to chat live with both artists through a dedicated website and social media channels. By providing the production team with portable, reliable, and easy-to-use technologies, AVIWEST streamlined operations while enabling the broadcaster to transmit live HD video over 3G/4G cellular wireless networks throughout the entire trek.



"The main technical challenge was maintaining a high-quality, reliable, real-time video transmission during hundreds of hours of live broadcasting," said Emilio J. Fernandez, production manager of Star Planning.



"We deployed AVIWEST's system because of its efficiency and stability. This powerful solution enables us to achieve our objectives by broadcasting video content to traditional TV channels and on social media networks," added Miguel Cacharrón, director at Star Planning.



One of the unique capabilities of the PRO180-RA system is its automatic detection of real-time network conditions, thanks to AVIWEST's SafeStream(R) technology. By leveraging QUAD antennas plugged into PRO transmitters, the remote production team was able to strengthen the signal transmission in any environment, even in secluded locations.



"Offering 300 hours of real-time programming, Star Production and TV Galicia are setting a new benchmark for live streaming," said David Jaouen, sales director at AVIWEST. "This project wouldn't have been successful without our Spanish partner, NRDmultimedia, which provides local customer support and services."



More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.



About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver, and decoder platforms as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.



Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.



Photo Link:www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DestinoSantiago.jpg

Photo Caption: Contestants on "Destino Santiago," a Reality TV Program Streamed Live Using AVIWEST Technology by TV Galicia



Photo Link:www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNGPRO180-RA.png

Photo Caption: AVIWEST's DMNG PRO180-RA Video Uplink System



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



