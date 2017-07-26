Source Digital Selected to Participate in the Debut of IBC's Startup Forum 2017

PHILADELPHIA, JULY 26, 2017 - Source Digital, a leading technology and service provider specializing in monetization strategies around digital content, has been selected to participate in the IBC 2017 Startup Forum. In this new addition to IBC, the Startup Forum event will bring together digital media startups with 400+ media executives, investors and press from 20+ countries. As part of its participation, Source Digital will present how its SourceSync.io platform enables viewers to intuitively and instantly discover and access related experiences while viewing programming on any device - smart phone, tablet, computer and traditional TV.





"Following a stellar exhibition at NAB 2017, Source Digital has experienced tremendous recognition and growth through collaboration with companies focused on new forms of content monetization in North America," says Hank Frecon, CEO, Source Digital. "The opportunity to participate in this international event will allow us to gain additional exposure to help us shift that momentum into a more global marketplace, continuing to demonstrate change in the way brands and content can engage their consumers by leveraging everyday behavioral trends."



Effectively integrating advertising, marketing and customer data is a barrier for many trying to discover new methods for monetizing content. At the IBC Startup Forum, Source Digital will discuss exciting ways content owners and brands can utilize its SourceSync.io platform to activate "in the moment" viewer engagement and monetization strategies for omni-screen viewing. This venue will also allow Source Digital to explore new business opportunities in advertising and branding that stem from a range of capabilities that include content as a storefront for monetization, brand and product engagement, second level story lines, content discovery and more. The company will also discuss its patented solutions that enable a range of user engagement capabilities.





Established as an open platform strategy, SourceSync.io seamlessly interfaces with any existing asset management system, production or postproduction data source to virtually sync it with new data for alignment at any moment in time within the content. By creating an extended sync database to the content, the user engagement remains evergreen for the content's entire lifecycle allowing perpetual discovery and even consumer contribution. This includes use of advanced cognitive capture and alignment resources allowing an unlimited amount of data to be structured and stored against any frame of video. In addition, these stores of captured metadata can be leveraged across traditional TV, film, OTT and OVP platform delivery, including use of the emerging Dolby AC-4 ATSC standard for personalization and content discovery.





The IBC Startup Forum, in association with Media Honeypot, takes place during IBC - the world's leading media and entertainment technology show - at the RAI Amsterdam on September 17, 2017. In addition to presenting to media houses and investors, the event will include a series of keynote presentations, panel sessions, networking and pitching. The pitching competition will provide a platform for selected participants to pitch their business ideas to industry experts and receive direct feedback from an expert in a one-on-one session. Five finalists will pitch on stage, with the winner receiving a cash prize.









About Source Digital

Source Digital (www.sourcedigital.net) specializes in digital platform and application monetization strategies that connect personalization, smart content and omni-screen use. The Source Digital team includes industry-leading experts who developed a data driven, cloud-based engagement platform for a new generation of content viewers that interfaces with any device. As innovators, the Source Digital team developed a platform that allows content owners to design and fulfill personalization and monetization strategies against their real-time and file-based programs to viewers. This will allow viewers to instantly access and discover related experiences while viewing programming on any device - smart phone, tablet, computer and TV.