Soundfox International to Serve as Digigram Distributor of IQOYA Audio-Over-IP Products in South Korea

MONTBONNOT, France — Nov. 29, 2017 — Digigram today announced that Soundfox International will serve as one of the company's distributors of IQOYA audio-over-IP (AoIP) products to radio broadcasters in South Korea. Based in Seoul, Soundfox International is a leading supplier and integrator of broadcast technologies to the South Korean market.



"Like radio broadcasters around the world, South Korea's broadcasters are making the shift to IP-based operations," said Peter Moh, CEO at Soundfox International. "Robust and reliable IQOYA products from Digigram give us valuable tools in supporting our customers with full IP solutions — right up to the transmitter link. Working closely with Digigram, we'll serve as an agile, responsive local resource for IQOYA product support and integration."



In addition to easing the IP migration, Digigram's AoIP solutions help broadcasters to improve their productivity, flexibility, and program quality. The company's IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE STL audio-over-IP codecs are full-duplex encoding and decoding solutions that provide uncompromising performance for IP-based studio-to-studio and studio-to-transmitter links, as well as web streaming.



These codecs also enable transport of composite MPX signals over IP, building a smart solution for broadcasters. This cost-effective approach eliminates the need to maintain several pieces of equipment at each transmitter site by creating the MPX signal from the baseband audio only once on the studio side. An intuitive web-based user interface simplifies configuration, control, and monitoring, and gives users access to real-time metrics on the network.



Digigram's IQOYA *SERV/LINK codec incorporates multiple distribution codec instances and the company's advanced FluidIP™ technology on a single, hardware-based processing platform to simplify the transport of multiple audio programs (mono, stereo, multichannel) over IP networks in a high-density format. Designed for radio broadcasting and for intercom and radio commentary, the IQOYA *SERV/LINK codec allows users to configure multiple-stereo or multichannel solutions for links between studios and between the studio and transmitters or content delivery networks.



"Offering a rich portfolio of proven AoIP solutions, Digigram is positioned to be a key enabler of the IP transition in South Korea," said Jérémie Weber, CEO at Digigram. "Soundfox International will help us boost our presence in the country's broadcast market and reach more customers interested in IP. For area broadcasters, improved access to innovative AoIP solutions will help them in making a flexible, cost-effective IP transition."



Additional information about Soundfox International is available at http://soundfox.co.kr. Further information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.



About Digigram

Digigram develops mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audio content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio codec solutions, cloud applications, and networking infrastructure are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions add value to users' operations.



Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.



