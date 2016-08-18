Sound Media Debuts Newly Acquired Powersoft X4 Amplifiers at Tabernacle of Glory Church's Arise and Shine Conference, Held at 8,000 Seat Arena

Miami, FL – Lennox Foster, President of Sound Media, is no stranger to Powersoft’s superior amplification technology. His company, a full-service audio, lighting, and AV rental production company based in South Florida, has been utilizing Powersoft amps for years. “We have had Powersoft K Series amplifiers for a while and have been very pleased with their performance,” he says. But when they were hired to deliver sound for Tabernacle of Glory church’s Arise and Shine Conference, held at the 8,000-seat BankUnited Center arena in Miami last month, Foster knew it was time to expand Sound Media’s Powersoft holdings.

“I knew about some of the features that had been introduced in the X Series, and based on our positive experiences with the K Series we knew the X4 would be the perfect amplifier for all of our future productions.” Sound Media proceeded to acquire (18) X4 amplifiers, securing more than enough power and stability for this event and many to come.

An Audience of Thousands

Attendees of the Arise and Shine conference included not only local Floridians, but many from other states and countries. “Like most arenas of its size, the BankUnited Center is a reverberant space, so clarity was extremely critical,” Foster says. “Powersoft delivers the best clarity available in power amplification so I knew it would be perfect for cutting through the space and minimizing unwanted reflections.” He chose a main loudspeaker system consisting of 24 Turbosound TFS-900H speakers, 6 Turbosound TFS-900B speakers, 22 Turbosound TFA-600H speakers, 12 Turbosound TFA-600L speakers, and 12 MegaForce Xtreme 218 Dual 18” subwoofers. The monitor system included 13 Turbosound TFM-560 speakers, 4 Turbosound NuQ-12 speakers, 2 Turbosound TA-500 speakers, 8 Turbosound TFS-550 speakers, and 2 MegaForce Xtreme 218 Dual 18” subwoofers. Foster powered all the main loudspeakers on his new X series amps, except the subwoofers, which were driven by 6 Powersoft K10 amplifiers. The monitor system was run entirely on his 18 Powersoft K2 amps.

Power in the Digital Domain

Foster and his team also made use of the DSP processing provided within Powersoft’s Armonía software suite to apply equalization and routing. “We have always made use of the Powersoft DSP since the K series came out and we love the enhancements that have been put in, including new features like FIR processing” he says. “Having access to separate DSP for each of the 4 channels in each X4 made our lives so easy, and the ability to manage the routing capabilities within Armonía is also very convenient. Of course the sound quality of the equalization and processing is excellent.”

Ready for Any Application

Sound Media was able to fit its 18 Powersoft X4 amplifiers easily across 6 racks, with its K series amplifiers requiring only an additional 4 racks. “We really like the single rack space design of the X4, it’s very space efficient and allows us to easily rearrange the racks however we see fit for a particular event,” Foster says. Another feature that Foster loves about the X4 is its ability to handle single phase, bi-phase, or three-phase power. “It really simplifies everything because we can get the amplifiers to run equally well on whatever type of power is readily available, or across multiple power types as may be the case in a larger venue,” he says. “Plus Powersoft amplifiers are very efficient and always feature very low overall power draw, so they really perform anywhere we take them.”

The First Success ofMany

The Arise and Shine Conference’s organizers were extremely pleased with Sound Media and Powersoft’s performance. “They told me multiple times during the conference how impressed they were with the sound,” Foster notes. Foster’s decision to invest in the X4 is already paying off with another big event around the corner. “Next up for the X4 will be Miami Carnival 2016 on Columbus Day weekend,” Foster says. “We’re expecting to use 10 or more subwoofers and 18 tops for that, so we will be using all 18 X4 amplifiers for sure.” The combination of compact size, efficiency, sound quality, and feature-rich DSP makes the Powersoft X4 the perfect tool for the wide variety of productions Sound Media handles. “Having an amplifier as versatile as the X4 on hand allows us to deliver world class sound for any client in any space,” Foster says. “It is an essential tool for Sound Media.”

For more information on the Powersoft X series, please visit http://www.powersoft-audio.com/en/touring/x-series.

For more information on Sound Media, please visit http://www.soundmediaone.com/