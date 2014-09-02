Sound Devices Puts Full Range of Rack-Mounted Video and Audio Recorders on Display at IBC 2014

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 2, 2014 - Sound Devices, along with its new video-products brand Video Devices, is giving audio and video equipment racks a makeover with a full suite of rack-mounted solutions, including the Video DevicesPIX 270i and PIX 250i and Sound Devices970 audio recorder, at the 2014 IBC Show (Hall 8, Stand B59). Seamlessly replacing tape- and disc-based video decks, the PIX line of products are a complete offering addressing a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports and events, and mobile production. In addition, Sound Devices will feature its first-ever dedicated, audio-only rack-mounted solution, the 970, which boasts an impressive 64 channels of Dante and MADI. The half-rack, 2U device simplifies any application requiring high-quality, high-track-count audio recording.

Video Devices PIX 270i and PIX 250i recorders offer significant advantages and time-savings for production workflows, providing tapeless, file-based recording and playback with the ability to access and transfer high-quality files over Ethernet. The units record edit-ready Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD files, and allow simultaneous multiple-drive recording, giving production staff peace of mind with rock-solid redundancy and backup capabilities (four drives for PIX 270i and two drives for 250i). Their extensive audio capabilities, including 64 channels of both MADI audio and Dante audio-over-Ethernet for PIX 270i, and PIX 250i’s 16 tracks of audio, make each unit a comprehensive, cost-effective replacement for complex video servers and an effective tool for high-performance video production.

Both PIX products feature extensive network connectivity, and can be connected over Ethernet for simultaneous grouped recording and playback, creating a cost-effective, scalable solution that addresses the multi-camera recording needs of today’s productions. Each product’s built-in Web server, PIXNet, offers browser-based transport and setup-menu control of any number of units. In addition, PIX 270i features built-in multiple-unit synchronization, offering simultaneous, frame-accurate recording and playback, ideal for multi-camera production and live event multi-screen playback. Any number of units can be grouped and controlled as a single system from either the hardware or the built-in Web-based control panel.

With its built-in Ambient Clockit time-code generator/reader with genlock output, the PIX line is designed for multiple-camera and double-system sound applications. In addition to generating ultra-stable time-code, time-code can be read from the SDI stream, the HDMI stream or external sources. PIX 270i and PIX 250i include a high-performance hardware scaler and frame-rate converter. Regardless of the incoming signal, PIX records the signal after up-, down- or cross-conversion at the same or different frame rate. Hardware-based 3:2 pull-down removal is also available. Its convenient 1/2-rack, 2U chassis dimension allows it to be easily integrated into any existing environment. It is powered by 10-27 VDC through a four-pin XLR connector. The PIX 270i offers a secondary DC input for power supply redundancy.

A powerful tool for professionals requiring a significant number of audio channels, Sound Devices 970 records 64 channels of monophonic or polyphonic 24-bit WAV files from any of its 144 available inputs. Inputs available include 64 channels of Ethernet-based Dante, 64 channels of optical or coaxial MADI, eight channels of line-level analog and eight channels of AES digital. Any input can be assigned to any track. In addition, 32-track recording at 96 kHz is supported. The 970 records to any of four attached drives, which include two front-panel drive bays and two rear-panel e-SATA connected drives. Material can be recorded to multiple drives simultaneously or sequentially. This eliminates time-consuming post-record copying and allows for continuous long-form, high-track count recordings.

With its built-in, rock-steady Ambient Recording Lockit time-code technology, the 970 is well-suited to operate as a master clock. It can also slave or be jammed to any other time-code source. All common production time-code rates and modes are supported. The 970 also supports word clock synchronization from external word clock, video sync, MADI or AES. To simplify the connection of multiple digital inputs, SRCs are available for all MADI, Dante or AES inputs.

The Sound Devices 970 also features an embedded Web-based control panel for machine transport and setup control over Ethernet-based networks, as well as file transfer over the data network with SMB. File metadata editing of scene name, take name, notes, track names, and reel folders can be done during, before and after recording across all drives. In addition to RS-422 and GPIO control, the unit also allows for format conversion between analog, AES digital, MADI and Dante.

Video Devices PIX 270i and PIX 250i and Sound Devices 970 all feature the company’s proprietary PowerSafe technology. PowerSafe circuitry has a built-in 10-second power reserve. In the event of power loss, the unit continues to operate for up to 10 seconds, then stops any file operation and shuts down. This ensures that a complete power loss has no effect on the recording. In addition, these newest rack-mounted products feature FileSafe™, which automatically detects and repairs corrupted file headers when drives are mounted. This occurs when a drive is inadvertently removed during recording, simply reinsert the drive and it automatically repairs its files.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices, a brand of Sound Devices, produces digital video recorders and related products that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports, live events and mobile production.

Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites, www.sounddevices.com; www.videodevices.com.