Sound Devices Names Brandi Loyd Marketing Project Manager

REEDSBURG, WI, FEBRUARY 10, 2015 — Sound Devices, specialists in audio and video products for broadcast and film production, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandi Loyd as Marketing Project Manager. Loyd brings nearly 20 years of marketing and technical-writing experience to Sound Devices, where she will oversee and manage a variety of marketing initiatives.

In her new position, Loyd will supervise the marketing team and spearhead a range of projects, including the creation of content for Sound Devices’ web and social media sites, marketing materials and end-user technical publications. In addition, she will work directly with the VP of Marketing to handle the company’s media relations, including print and online advertising campaigns and public relations efforts.

“Brandi is an effective team leader, instructor and skilled collaborator with a proven track record for high-quality productivity in a fast-paced, flexible work environment, and we are happy to welcome her to our team,” says Paul Isaacs, VP of Marketing and Product Design. “We look forward to her hard work and many contributions during this exciting time for Sound Devices.”

Prior to joining Sound Devices, Loyd gained extensive experience in developing end-user and administrative publications for computer hardware and software in the broadcasting, audio and video industries. She spent 16 years with Avid Technology as a Senior Technical Writer and nearly nine years as a Managing Editor, Acquisitions Director and Publications Administrator for Cobblestone Press, LLC. The Northeast Louisiana University graduate is also the owner of Loyd Freelance, LLC, where she helps clients develop publications, multi-platform help systems, and websites for online marketing and customer-support initiatives.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices is a brand of Sound Devices for their digital video recorders and related products that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports, live events, and mobile production.

Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.