Sound Devices, LLC, and Ambient Recording Collaboration Offers Wireless Control

REEDSBURG, WISCONSIN, JULY 8, 2016 —Sound Devices, LLC, and Ambient RecordingGmbH announce that their products can now seamlessly work together to provide wireless remote control and enhanced workflow functionality for 6-Series Mixer/Recorders. With its latest firmware updates, Sound Devices’ 6-Series mixer/recorders and Ambient Recording’s ACN Network System can deliver powerful remote transport control, metadata editing, and timecode functionality. All Sound Devices 6-Series mixer/recorders (633, 664, and 688) can be remote controlled by Ambient Recording’s Master Lockit Web interface, while ingesting critical metadata into the ACN Network System.

This collaboration fully integrates Sound Devices’ 6-Series products into the ACN with continuous jam and zero-drift timecode. The new Remote tab in the Master Lockit web interface provides wireless control of the most important mixer/recorder functions, including record start/stop, track naming, track arming, metadata entry for the current and upcoming clip, and more. Audio professionals may control any 6-Series by directly connecting the Ambient ACN-ML Master Lockit to the mixer’s USB port, or through the USB keyboard port on a Sound Device’s optional 6-Series accessory, the CL-12 linear fader controller.

“Sound Devices relationship with Ambient Recording continues to evolve as we work together to provide the very best audio tools for Production Sound professionals,” said Paul Isaacs, Director of Project Management and Design, Sound Devices, LLC. “By adding wireless remote capabilities, our 6-Series users can now control, edit metadata, and manage timecode using any smartphone, tablet or computer, offering greater convenience and workflow functionality on-set or in the field.”

Sound Devices 6-Series mixer/recorders offer a full range of audio solutions with varying capabilities. With 12 inputs and 8 output buses, the 688 is a portable audio powerhouse that incorporates a multi-channel mixer, two powerful automixers, and a 16-track recorder. It also seamlessly integrates with the optional SL-6 powering and wireless system. The 664 is one of the flagship products in Sound Devices’ line of field production mixers. It has 12 analog inputs, four output buses, and records these 16 tracks to both CF and SD cards. The 633 is a compact, six-input mixer with integrated 10-track recorder and quad-powering capabilities with PowerSafe for all-day performance.

“Combining functions of the audio and timecode in the Master Lockit’s web interface enables the Audio Engineer to focus on the ever-important audio recording while simultaneously controlling timecode and monitoring frame rate, range, slate clap times, and battery status of all ACN devices on the set,” says Klaus Grosser, R&D Manager and ACN Product Manager, Ambient Recording GmbH. “We are excited to offer this new wireless remote-control capability to Sound Devices 6-Series customers.”

The Master Lockit is the control center of the ACN timecode and metadata network. Acting as the network central hub, it enables remote control of all ACN units on set via browser on any WiFi capable device. In addition, it collects all metadata from script, continuity, and professional cameras for delivery and use by DITs and post production.

Sound Devices firmware v3.10 upgrade for the 6-Series mixers/recorders and Ambient Recording’s ACN-ML Firmware 4.1 are now available as free downloads at:

About Ambient Recording

Munich-based Ambient Recording GmbH is a manufacturer well-known for professional Location Sound and Broadcast products including Lockit Timecode, Quickpole Boompoles, Sonar Surround Underwater Recording Solutions, and many more. In 2014, Ambient Recording co-founded LockitNetwork GmbH, a company that specializes in motion picture communication solutions.

Founded by location sound recordists in the late-80s, Ambient Recording GmbH still entirely develops and manufactures in Germany, with the headquarters located in Munich and additional offices in Passau, Hamburg and Berlin. For more information, visit the Ambient Recording and LockitNetwork websites at www.ambient.de/en and www.lockitnetwork.com.

About Sound Devices

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports, and events, as well as mobile, TV, film, and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.