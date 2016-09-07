Sound Devices Launches Wingman Remote Control App for its 6-Series Mixer/Recorders at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 7, 2016 — Sound Devices unveils Wingman, its newest wireless remote control option for the 6-Series mixer/recorder line, at IBC 2016 (Stand 8.B59). Wingman is an iOS-based application that, when paired with the new WM-Connect Bluetooth Smart USB accessory, lets users start and stop audio recordings, enter and edit metadata, as well as arm, disarm, and rename tracks. It also gives users touch-screen access to manage sound report information, create sound reports on the mixer, and the ability to email those sound reports (.csv files) directly from an iPhone or iPad.

“The Wingman app offers a production team very affordable convenience and workflow functionality on set or in the field,” says Matt Anderson, President, Sound Devices, LLC. “Wingman gives users a clear view of their metering and timecode display on a larger touchscreen. The interface is easy to use and puts control in the palm of your hand. For workflows requiring remote-control access, this is an economical and seamless option.”

While Wingman will be available free from Apple’s App Store, the wireless integration does require the WM-Connect hardware accessory, which may be purchased from any authorized Sound Devices audio reseller. It also requires a 6-Series firmware update to version 4.00 or later. The Wingman app, the WM-Connect, and the firmware will become available September 9.

WM-Connect is a Bluetooth Smart USB dongle that may be inserted directly into any 6-Series mixer, using one of two included USB A-to-B adapters. For cart-based workflows, the accessory may be inserted into the keyboard port of the Sound Devices CL-12 linear fader controller.

If multiple 6-Series mixers are on set and equipped with a WM-Connect, Wingman will display all available devices at start-up, and the user may switch connection from one mixer to another from within the app.

“Wingman can do so much to enhance a production workflow,” adds Anderson. “Giving a user better control of metadata in the user-friendly iOS interface will enable production teams to do more with less, more quickly than ever before.”

Sound Devices 6-Series mixer/recorders, which include the 688, 664 and 633, offer a full range of audio solutions with varying capabilities. With 12 inputs and eight output buses, the 688 offers both power and flexibility with a multi-channel mixer, two automixers, a 16-track recorder, and wireless powering and control with its SuperSlot-compatible SL-6 accessory. The 664 is truly a flexible field production mixer, with 12 analog inputs, four output buses, and the ability to record 16 tracks to both CF and SD cards. The 633 provides professional-grade mixing power in a lightweight package. It is a compact, six-input mixer with integrated 10-track recorder and quad-powering capabilities plus PowerSafe for all-day performance.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports, and events, as well as mobile, TV, film, and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.