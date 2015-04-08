Sound Devices to Host Presentations by Industry Leaders at the 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 8, 2015 — Sound Devices, specialists in audio and video products for broadcast and film production, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a range of seminars by leading industry professionals throughout the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C6040).

Fernando Delgado, CAS, owner and sound supervisor of Stickman Sound, a boutique audio house offering mixing and recording services for live and taped television, will be among the presenters. He will explore the various audio tools he relies on for his projects, including Sound Devices’ first dedicated rack-mount audio recorder, the 970, a 64-track Dante and MADI audio recorder.

Veteran Cinematographer Art Adams will also be at the booth to discuss the upcoming Video Devices PIX-E series of on-camera recording monitors. With more than 25 years in the film industry, he currently works on a range of commercials and high-end corporate marketing and branding projects. He will focus on the unique benefits that the PIX-E monitors bring to video production.

In addition, Lectrosonics Vice President Gordon Moore and Wisycom Sales & Marketing Director Massimo Polo will join Sound Devices co-founder and Managing Director Jon Tatooles to speak about SuperSlotTM, an electro-mechanical connection protocol, developed by Sound Devices with the collaboration of leading wireless manufacturers, to simplify the interconnection of wireless audio transmitters and receivers with audio mixers and cameras. SuperSlot provides power, audio and control signals over a single multi-pin connection.

Fernando Delgado, CAS

“Sound Devices 970 – The Perfect Fit for High Audio Track Count Productions”

•Monday, April 13, 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

•Tuesday, April 14, 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

•Wednesday, April 15, 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Art Adams, Cinematographer/Consultant

“PIX-E Recording Field Monitors – Production Friendly and Built for Speed”

•Monday, April 13, 11.45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m

•Monday, April 13, 3:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m

•Tuesday, April 14, 11:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

•Tuesday, April 14, 2:00 p.m. - 2:15 p.m

•Wednesday, April 15, 10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Jon Tatooles (Sound Devices), Gordon Moore (Lectrosonics) and Massimo Polo (Wisycom)

“SuperSlot™ – Wireless and Mixer Interconnection Simplified”

•Tuesday, April 14, 2:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

•Wednesday, April 15, 2:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices is a brand of Sound Devices for their digital video recorders and related products that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports, live events, and mobile production.

Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.