Sound Devices 688 and SL-6 Provide Next-Gen Wireless Power and Control at IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 26, 2015 — Sound Devices, specialists in audio and video products for television, film, and live production, will feature its ground-breaking 688 12-track portable mixer/recorder with the new SL-6 powering and wireless system at IBC 2015 (Hall 8, Stand B59). By pairing these products together, users can significantly streamline and de-clutter any audio bag, creating the ability to control and monitor an entire audio system in one wireless location.

Launched earlier this year, the 688 is the newest member of the 6-Series family of mixer/recorders and incorporates a multi-channel mixer, recorder, and MixAssist™ auto-mixing technology. To simplify interconnection between the 688 and multiple channels of wireless, the new SL-6 powering and wireless system was developed using Sound Devices’ SuperSlot™ technology. SuperSlot is regarded as the industry’s first non-proprietary, open wireless control and interfacing standard. Combined with SL-6 compatible dual-channel wireless receivers, production sound mixers now have a product option that offers cable-free powering, fully integrated receiver control and monitoring, audio interconnection, and antenna distribution.

“We are thrilled to bring the most powerful portable mixer/recorder available in the 688, together with our innovative SL-6 accessory to IBC,” says Matt Anderson, CEO of Sound Devices. “A mixing bag comprised of a 688 with SL-6 plus a SuperSlot-compatible wireless receiver offers audio mixing, recording and wireless receiver control all from the mixer, ultimately simplifying power distribution and interconnection. IBC attendees can stop by our stand during the show to get a glimpse into our next-generation audio recording and mixing capabilities.”

The 688 is the first 6-Series mixer/recorder to incorporate Sound Devices’ MixAssist technology. First introduced with the Sound Devices’ 788T recorder, MixAssist is a powerful digital processing engine that allows the 688 to deliver 12-channel auto-mixing capability. Using the most sophisticated algorithm on the market today, MixAssist automatically attenuates the level of inactive inputs and maintains consistent background levels regardless of the number of open microphones. Comb filtering and phasing artifacts are also reduced by intelligently attenuating microphones receiving the same audio signal.

The 688 features six high-bandwidth mic/line XLR inputs, each complete with phantom power, high-pass filter, analog input limiter and variable pan, plus six additional line-level TA3 inputs for added flexibility in complex productions. All inputs are assignable, pre- or post-fade to eight output buses, left/right plus Aux 1-6. The main left/right mix is available to three outputs simultaneously via transformer-balanced XLR and Hirose outputs.

For recording, the 688 offers 16-track, polyphonic or monophonic broadcast WAV and MP3 file recording to SD and CompactFlash® cards. All common sampling rates are supported, including 192 kHz on up to six tracks. The 688 features comprehensive metadata editing, sound report creation, Ambient™ time-code generator and reader, two-second power on and recording with QuickBoot™, and PowerSafe™, a built-in 10-second power reserve to protect against loss of data due to inadvertent power loss.

The optional SL-6 powering and wireless system accepts up to three dual-channel slot-compatible receivers for the 688. The SL-6 offers all powering, audio interconnection and control needed for SuperSlot-compatible receivers. The SL-6 easily attaches directly to the 688’s top panel, and also offers built-in antenna distribution. With its NP1 battery slot, USB charging port, two 12-V isolated outputs and two non-isolated direct battery outputs, the SL-6 is an ideal powering hub for peripheral devices.

