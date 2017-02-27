¡Sorpresa! Premieres two New Educational Series for Preschoolers and Kids

West Palm Beach, FL – March 27, 2017 – ¡Sorpresa!, the Spanish-language children’s channel that offers fun and educational programming from Latin America and around the world, announces the network premiere of El Mundo Animal de Max Rodríguez and Pispas, two highly-entertaining TV series specially designed to making learning an exciting and enjoyable experience.

Starting Monday, March 6, 2017, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST, ¡Sorpresa! will feature El Mundo Animal de Max Rodríguez, a critically-acclaimed series that combines puppetry with music and reality. The show follows the adventures of Max – a funny and eccentric dreamer who wants to follow the footsteps of his idol, the Crocodile Hunter, and Chambimbe – a wise and loyal iguana who accompanies him in his journey to explorer the American continent. Reruns of each episode will air at 12 p.m. and at 5 p.m. EST.

The fun continues, Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. EST with Pispas¸ an animated series that focuses on problem-solving skills and early-childhood education. The program is about a group of best friends who use their imagination to travel around the world with their magical toy – Pispas the van. Reruns of each episode will air at 3:30 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. EST.

“El Mundo Animal de Max Rodríguez and Pispas are extremely well-written shows; the production teams behind these series did a wonderful job showcasing educational programming that’s also entertaining,” said Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “At Olympusat we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality content suitable for Hispanic children.”

¡Sorpresa! is owned and operated by Olympusat, a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its 100+ SD and HD Spanish-and English-language television networks, and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Cox Communications, Frontier Communications, Liberty Cable, Suddenlink, Time Warner Cable and VEMOX™.

For more information on ¡Sorpresa!’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit sorpresatv.com.