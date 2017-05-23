¡Sorpresa! Premieres Two fun-filled Educational Series

West Palm Beach, FL – May 23, 2017 – ¡Sorpresa!, the Spanish-language children’s channel that offers fun and educational programming from Latin America and around the world, announced that on Monday, June 5, 2017, it will feature the network premiere of two animated series for preschooler and kids, Oto and the Music and Altair in Starland.

Every day at 7:30 a.m. EST, the ¡Sorpresa! audience will learn about the different rhythms and musical instruments that the world has to offer with Oto and the Music. This fun and educational series follows the adventures of a little red octopus that loves to play music, especially the trumpet. Oto travels the world one musical note at a time, and in doing so he meets new friends that teach him new songs and musical genres. ¡Sorpresa! will feature 4 episodes, 30 minutes each. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Directed by Fusako Yusaki, Oto and the Music is a Japanese and Italian collaboration produced by Fusako Yusaki, Square MTC and Rai Fiction.

The fun continues every day at 8 a.m. EST with Altair in Starland. The story of a very peculiar blue boy who lives with his friends and family in a wonderful world in the clouds. Growing up in the bizarre world of the Starish people, Altair has a blast, he rides on rollercoasters, owns a green dog and meets wacky and eccentric people. ¡Sorpresa! will feature 26 episodes, 30 minutes each. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Directed by multiple filmmakers, including Bill Speers and Gerhard Hahn, Altair in Starland is a BAF Berlin Animation Film, BFC Berliner Film Companie and Greenlight Media AG production.

“¡Sorpresa! is known for the quality and variety of its content. Oto and the Music and Altair in Starland are no exception, both series promise to captivate the viewer with their well-crafted animations, catchy music, and educational themes,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “We continue our commitment to offering attractive programming in Spanish suitable for Hispanic children.”

¡Sorpresa! is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Cox Communications, Frontier Communications, Liberty, Suddenlink and VEMOX™.

For more information on ¡Sorpresa!’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit sorpresatv.com.